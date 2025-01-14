How to watch today's Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will look to snap a four-game winless run in the Premier League when they welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca's side are fourth on the league standings table with 36 points from 20 games, while Bournemouth trail by three points having played the same number of league games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 3.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Tuesday, January 14, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Mykhaylo Mudryk faces a ban, and the likes of Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Omari Kellyman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are sidelined through injury, while Noni Madueke is a doubt due to illness.

Maresca will revert to his regular starters after making wholesale changes in the 5-0 FA Cup win over Morecambe at the weekend.

Bournemouth team news

The Cherries would remain without the injured lot of Enes Unal, Evanilson, Marcos Senesi, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra and Adam Smith, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is ineligible to face his parent club.

Ben Winterburn may need to make way for Antoine Semenyo in the XI, with Dango Ouattara expected to keep his place in the final third.

Max Aarons and Philip Billing have departed on loan deals to Valencia and Napoli, respectively.

