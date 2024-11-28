How to watch today's Cercle Bruges vs Hearts Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between Cercle Bruges and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hearts will aim to return to winning ways when they take on Cercle Bruges in Thursday's Conference League tie at Jan Breydelstadion.

The Scottish side are on a three-game losing run in all competitions that began with a 2-0 Conference League defeat against Heidenheim, while the hosts remained within three points of 12th-placed Hearts after the goalless draw with LASK earlier this month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cercle Bruges vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Conference League match between Cercle Bruges and Hearts will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 3.

Cercle Bruges vs Hearts kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Jan Breydel Stadion

The UEFA Conference League match between Cercle Bruges and Hearts will be played at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, November 28, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cercle Bruges team news

Goalkeeper Warleson and forward Alama Bayo are unlikely to be available for selection on account of injury concerns.

Green and Black manager Miron Muslic could name an unchanged lineup owing to his side's impressive performance despite facing a 1-0 loss to Standard Liege in the Belgian Pro League at the weekend. So with Maxime Delanghe in goal, Togolese forward Kevin Denkey will continue to feature up front.

Hearts team news

The Jam Tarts' head coach Neil Critchley would not be able to call upon the services of Calem Nieuwenhof, Gerald Taylor and Yutaro Oda due to injury.

Although goalkeeper Craig Gordon and skipper Lawrence Shankland should keep their place in the XI, with the latter leading the line of attack, there could be a number of changes following the weekend's 4-1 league defeat against Celtic.

As such, the likes of Adam Forrester, Stephen Kingsley, Kenneth Vargas and Yan Dhanda could expect recalls to the XI.

