FA Cup
Celtic Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Celtic vs Kilmarnock Scottish Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Kilmarnock, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending Scottish Cup champions Celtic will begin their title defence in the fourth round of the competition when they face Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off Tuesday's 3-3 league draw at Dundee, while Killie last played out a goalless draw against Motherwell on January 8.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Kilmarnock online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Kilmarnock will be broadcast live on TV on Premier Sports 2, and available to stream online live through Premier Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup
Celtic Park

The Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Kilmarnock will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, January 18, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Celtic team news

The Bhoys manager Brendan Rodgers will remain without injured trio Daizen Maeda, James Forrest and Odin Thiago Holm.

Either Adam Idah or Nicolas Kuhn would lead the line on Saturday.

Kilmarnock team news

As for the visitors, they will be without Kyle Vassell and Stuart Findlay due to injuries.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes could opt for two up front as Bruce Anderson is likely to be joined by one of Kyle Vassell and Innes Cameron.

Form

CEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

KIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

CEL

Last 5 matches

KIL

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

13

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

