How to watch today's Celtic vs Kilmarnock Scottish Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Kilmarnock, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending Scottish Cup champions Celtic will begin their title defence in the fourth round of the competition when they face Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off Tuesday's 3-3 league draw at Dundee, while Killie last played out a goalless draw against Motherwell on January 8.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Kilmarnock online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Kilmarnock will be broadcast live on TV on Premier Sports 2, and available to stream online live through Premier Player.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Celtic Park

The Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Kilmarnock will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, January 18, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

The Bhoys manager Brendan Rodgers will remain without injured trio Daizen Maeda, James Forrest and Odin Thiago Holm.

Either Adam Idah or Nicolas Kuhn would lead the line on Saturday.

Kilmarnock team news

As for the visitors, they will be without Kyle Vassell and Stuart Findlay due to injuries.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes could opt for two up front as Bruce Anderson is likely to be joined by one of Kyle Vassell and Innes Cameron.

