Celta Vigo vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al-Nassr and Celta Vigo will continue their preparations for the upcoming season as they clash in a pre-season friendly in Portugal on Wednesday.

The Spanish outfit were held to a 2-2 draw against Benfica, while the Saudi Pro League side played out a 1-1 draw against Louletano in their previous club friendly.

Celta Vigo vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST

The club-friendly match between Celta Vigo and Al-Nassr may be played at a neutral location in Portugal.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on Wednesday, July 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The club-friendly match between Celta Vigo and Al-Nassr does not appear to be available to watch or stream online live. However, fans can follow the updates with GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo team news

Los Celestes boss Claudio Giraldez called up several youngsters for the camp.

Players like Cesar Fernandez, Yoel Lago, Javi Rueda, Miguel Roman, Alfon Gonzalez and Pablo Duran are from the reserve team.

Iago Aspas, Anastasios Douvikas and Williot Swedberg could make the front three, with Fran Beltran and Hugo Sotelo in the middle.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Villar; Vazquez, Lago, Dominguez; Rodriguez, Beltran, Sotelo, Mingueza; Aspas, Douvikas, Swedberg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar, Vidal, Cesar Defenders: Manquillo, Lago, Carreira, Rueda, Mingueza, Starfelt, Dominguez, Ristic, Nunez Midfielders: Jailson, Beltran, Sotelo, Rodriguez, Roman, Swedberg, Alfon, Duran Forwards: Perez, Alvarez, Bamba, Aspas, Cervi, Douvikas

Al-Nassr team news

Cristiano Ronaldo was on a break when his side endured the draw against Loutetano wherein Sadio Mane missed from the spot.

The Portuguese star is unlikely to be available for selection on Wednesday, with Mane again expected to headline.

Meanwhile, Al-Alami boss Luis Castro is likely to miss the likes of Alex Telles, Otavio, Talisca and Mohammad Maran through injuries.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Najjar; Al-Boushal, Al-Amri, Al-Fatil, Konan; Al-Sulaiheem; Mane, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Al-Bukhari Defenders: Aman, Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Madu, Al-Fatil, Tambakti, Konan, Qasheesh, Qasem, Al-Shammari, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Ali, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Absi, Al-Aliwa, Yahya, Al-Zubaidi Forwards: Ronaldo, Mane, Al-Nemer, Haqawi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Celta Vigo and Al-Nassr across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 17, 2023 Celta Vigo 5-0 Al-Nassr Club Friendlies

