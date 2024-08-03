How to watch today's Canada Women vs Germany Women Olympics quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Canada Women will face Germany Women in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Orange Velodrome on Saturday.
The reigning champions made it to the knockouts despite a six-point deduction, one that the Canadian associations tried to appeal against after also resorting to suspending head coach Bev Priestman over the 'Spygate' scandal.
While it was the all-win record in Group A that helped Canada to book a place in the last-eight, the Germans collected six points in order to advance as runners-up from Group B.
Canada Women vs Germany Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm BST
|Venue:
|Orange Velodrome
The 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between Canada Women and Germany Women will be played at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.
It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Saturday, August 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Canada Women vs Germany Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between Canada Women and Germany Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 5 and discovery+.
Team news & squads
Canada Women team news
Acting head coach Any Spence is expected to recall the likes of Gabrielle Carle, Quinn and Nichelle Prince into the XI, but Jayde Riviere remains a doubt after missing group matches due to injury.
Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan will be shielded by goalscoring defender Vanessa Gilles alongside Jade Rose and Kadeisha Buchanan in the back three, while Janine Beckie and Adriana Leon complete the front three.
Canada Women possible XI: Sheridan; Rose, Gilles, Buchanan; Lawrence, Grosso, Fleming, Carle; Beckie, Prince, Leon
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, D'Angelo
|Defenders:
|Buchanan, Riviere, Lawrence, Rose, Gilles, Carle
|Midfielders:
|Quinn, Grosso, Awujo, Fleming
|Forwards:
|Viens, Lacasse, Huitema, Leon, Prince, Becky
Germany Women team news
Germany coach Horst Hrubesch will be sweating on the availability of Marina Hegering and Kathrin Hendrich due to fitness concerns.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s Lea Schuller should continue to feature in attack.
Germany Women possible XI: Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Brand, Minge, Popp, Buhl; Nusken, Schuller
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Frohms, Berger
|Defenders:
|Linder, Hendrich, Schulze, Hegering, Doorsoun, Gwinn
|Midfielders:
|Minge, Lohmann, Musken, Senss, Brand
|Forwards:
|Schuller, Freigang, Buhl, Endemann
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Canada Women and Germany Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 21, 2022
|Canada 1-0 Germany
|Arnold Clark Cup
|June 10, 2018
|Canada 2-3 Germany
|Friendlies Women
|April 9, 2017
|Germany 2-1 Canada
|Friendlies Women
|August 16, 2016
|Canada 0-2 Germany
|Olympics Women
|August 9, 2016
|Germany 1-2 Canada
|Olympics Women