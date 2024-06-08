Cameroon vs Cape Verde: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CAF match between Cameroon and Cape Verde, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Out-of-sorts Cameroon will take on a daunting World Cup qualifying opponent in Cape Verde at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Saturday.

The Indomitable Lions have picked up four points from six in Group D heading into the June round of CAF World Cup qualification fixtures.

They have largely struggled for form in recent months. Their Africa Cup of Nations campaign was a catastrophe, managing just one win from four group games.

Meanwhile, the so-far unbeaten Blue Sharks are yet to concede after two rounds, racking up the same points as their hosts. They have won five of their last seven games, and their only loss in that seven-game stretch was a penalty shoot-out loss to South Africa in the AFCON quarterfinals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cameroon vs Cape Verde kick-off time

Date: Saturday, Jun 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm BST Venue: Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo

The game between Cameroon and Cape Verde will be played at Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé, Cameroon, with kick-off at 2:00 pm BST for fans in the UK on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

How to watch Cameroon vs Cape Verde online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be available to watch on FIFA+ from anywhere in the world, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cameroon team news

Manchester United No. 1 Andre Onana will likely start in between the sticks for Cameroon despite a mixed debut season at Old Trafford.

Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Frank Zambo Anguissa have all been called up, while Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo will also mark his return to the national team setup after missing AFCON 2023 because of an ankle injury.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba has also been picked up, and the 20-year-old could make his Indomitable Lions debut on Saturday.

Cameroon possible XI: Onana; Tchatchoua, Ngadeu, Wooh, Tolo; Ntcham, Baleba, Anguissa; Mbeumo, Aboubakar, Nkoudou

Position Players Goalkeepers: Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Mbeumo, Toko Ekambi, Moumbagna, N'Jie, Magri, Bassogog, Lamkel Zé, Ateba, Bosco, Kooh Defenders: Wooh, Castelletto, Tolo, Fai, Moukoudi, Ngadeu, Gonzalez, Bokele, Tchatchoua, Kilama, Dibango, Eto'o, Tchato Midfielders: Anguissa, Baleba, N'Koudou, Ngamaleu, Hongla, Ntcham, Kunde, Yongwa, Kemen, Neyou, Tchamadeu, Douala, Sanda Forwards: Onana, Ondoa, Ngapandouetnbu, Epassy, Medjo

Cape Verde team news

Bubista's squad includes several star names from Cape Verde's sensational AFCON 2023 run, including Vozinha, Ryan Mendes, Bebe, Jovane Cabral, and Logan Costa.

Cape Verde possible XI: Vozinha; Morreira, Costa, Lopes, Paulo; Duarte, Pina, Monteiro; Mendes, Bebe, Cabral

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cabral, Bebé, Tavares, Teixeira, Varela, Fortes, Livramento Defenders: Costa, Lopes, Borges, Stopira, Moreira, Tavares, Da Graca, Pires Midfielders: Andrade, Rodrigues, Mendes, Monteiro, Semedo, Pina, Duarte, Rocha Santos, Correia, Paulo, Cuca, Wagner Pina, Costa Forwards: Vozinha, Silva, Rosa, Cassoco

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/01/22 Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations 26/03/21 Cape Verde 3-1 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations Qual. 13/11/19 Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde Africa Cup of Nations Qual. 06/09/08 Cape Verde 1-2 Cameroon World Championship Qual. CAF 31/05/08 Cameroon 2-0 Cape Verde World Championship Qual. CAF

Useful links