How to watch today's Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Bulgaria and Northern Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will be looking to register back-to-back wins when they take on Bulgaria in Sunday's Nations League game at Stadion Hristo Botev.

While Michael O'Neill's men began with a 2-0 win over Luxembourg, Bulgaria is also unbeaten in Group C3 after a goalless draw at Belarus last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Bulgaria and Northern Ireland will be available to watch and stream online live through ITVX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Stadion Hristo Botev

The UEFA Nations League match between Bulgaria and Northern Ireland will be played at Stadion Hristo Botev in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Sunday, September 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bulgaria team news

The hosts will be without Filip Krastev due to suspension after the midfielder's double booking on Thursday.

Lavovete boss Ilian Iliev would opt for Ivan Minchev to come in as Krastev's replacement in the middle, while Aleksandar Kolev leads the line.

Bulgaria possible XI: Mitov; Popov, Petkov, Atanasov, Nurnberger; Gruev, Antov; Despodov, I. Minchev, Kirilov; Kolev.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dyulgerov, Vutsov, Mitov Defenders: Antov, Popov, V. Petkov, A. Petkov, Atanasoc, Petrov, Lyaskov, Tombak Midfielders: Kostadinov, Gruev, Panayotov, Dimitrov, I. Minchev, Nurnberger Forwards: Despodov, M. Minchev, Rusev, Kirilov, G. Minchev, Kolev, Ivanov, Ahmedov

Northern Ireland team news

O'Neill may think between Josh Magennis and Dion Charles to lead the three-man attack as a few changes can be expected against Bulgaria.

Jamal Lewis, Ali McCann, Ross McCausland and Paul Smyth can all benefit from rotations.

Northern Ireland possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; McNair, Brown, Lewis; Bradley, Saville, McCann, Hume; McCausland, Magennis, Smyth.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Southwood Defenders: McNair, Lewis, Ballard, Brown, Bradley, Hume, Toal Midfielders: Saville, McCann, S. Charles, Price, Smyth, Galbraith, McCausland, Boyd-Munce, Lyons Forwards: Magennis, D. Charles, Lavery, Marshall

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bulgaria and Northern Ireland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 12, 2021 Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifiers March 31, 2021 Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers February 6, 2008 Northern Ireland 0-1 Bulgaria International Friendly June 2, 2001 Northern Ireland 0-1 Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers March 28, 2001 Bulgaria 4-3 Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links