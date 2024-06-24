Brazil vs Costa Rica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Brazil and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will get their Copa America 2024 campaign underway with a Group D clash against Costa Rica at SoFi Stadium on Monday.

Selecao played preparatory games against the likes of England, Spain, Mexico and United States, remaining unbeaten in those ties - last involved in a 1-1 draw with USMNT.

On the other hand, Costa Rica are coming into the game on the back of wins against both St. Kitts and Nevis and Grenada in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers, wherein Los Ticos scored a combined of seven unanswered goals.

Brazil vs Costa Rica kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 am BST Venue: SoFi Stadium

The Copa America match between Brazil and Costa Rica will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States.

It will kick off at 2 am BST on Monday, June 24, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Copa America match between Brazil and Costa Rica will be available to watch live through Premier Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Names such as goalkeeper Ederson, Casemiro, Neymar and Richarlison were left out of the squad due to injuries.

Lucas Paqueta (46) will be nearing to his 50th cap, as Marquinhos adds up to his 85 appearances for Brazil.

Endrick will be raring to feature in attack, even as the likes of Raphinha, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. are more likely to get Selecao head coach Dorival Junior's nod in attack.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Militao, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Paqueta, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Bento, Rafael Defenders: Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, Couto, Magalhaes, Arana, Beraldo, Bremer Midfielders: Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes, Luiz, Pereira, Ederson Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Savio, Evanilson, Martinelli, Pepe

Costa Rica team news

Francisco Calvo and Joel Campbell are among the few vastly experienced members of the squad with 93 and 139 caps respectively, while Douglas Sequeira is the only one yet to make his senior international debut.

Pafos forward Anthony Contreras would lead the line, with support from Alvaro Zamora alongside Campbell, while Orlando Galo and Brandon Aguilera marshal the midfield.

Costa Rica possible XI: P. Sequeira; Cascante, J. Vargas, Calvo; Quiros, Galo, Aguilera, Mora; Campbell, Zamora; Contreras.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chamorro, P. Sequeira, Cruz Defenders: Calvo, J. Vargas, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Taylor, Mitchell, Faerron, Molina, D. Sequeira Midfielders: Lassiter, Galo, Aguilera, Brenes, Alcocer, Bran Forwards: Campbell, Contreras, Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brazil and Costa Rica across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 22, 2018 Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica FIFA World Cup September 5, 2015 Brazil 1-0 Costa Rica International Friendly October 7, 2011 Costa Rica 0-1 Brazil International Friendly July 11, 2004 Brazil 4-2 Costa Rica Copa America June 13, 2002 Costa Rica 2-5 Brazil FIFA World Cup

