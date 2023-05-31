Brazil U20 vs Tunisia U20: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between Brazil and Tunisia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will take on Tunisia in the Round of 16 fixture of the U20 World Cup at the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata on Wednesday.

Brazil are one of the favourites to win the tournament this year and they have a strong squad with a number of talented players. The South Americans beat the Dominican Republic 6-0 before sealing a place in the knockout stage with a 2-0 win against Nigeria.

On the other hand, Tunisia are the surprise package in the tournament and have qualified from the group stage as one of the four best third-placed teams..

This is a match that could go either way. Brazil are the favourites, but Tunisia are a dangerous team and should not be underestimated. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil vs Tunisia kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 6.30pm BST Venue: Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona

The U20 World Cup Round of 16 fixture between Brazil and Tunisia will be played on Wednesday, May 31, at the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata. Kick-off is at 6.30pm for fans in the UK.

How to watch Brazil vs Tunisia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FIFA+ and available to stream live online here.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

There are no injury issues reported from the Brazil camp ahead of their crucial fixture against Tunisia.

Brazil U20 coach Ramon Menezes announced a squad of 21 players who will compete in the 2023 U20 World Cup in Argentina.

The squad is missing two of its star players, Endrick and Vitor Roque, who are both playing for their clubs in Brazil. However, the squad still has a number of talented players, including Chelsea's new signing, 18-year-old Andrey Santos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mycael, Kaique, Santos Defenders: Arthur, Pedroso, Renan, Kaiki, Mendes, Dhominique Midfielders: Santos, Gomes, Martins, Ronald, Savio Forwards: Giovani, Leonardo, Biro, Marquinhos, Giovane, Kevin, Nascimento

Tunisia team news

Tunisia have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their important knockout fixture against Brazil on Wednesday.

Lyon midfielder Chaim El Djebali, along with Mahmoud Ghorbel and Youssef Snana, scored for Tunisia in their only win of the tournament so far against Iraq. They will be hoping to strike against the Brazilians to cause a shock result in the mid-week fixture.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzeh, Zouaghi, Arfaoui Defenders: Ghorbel, Sassi, Abed, Bouchniba, Nasraoui, Saoudi Midfielders: Ouahabi, El Djebali, Dridi, Derbali, Chouchane, Mehri Forwards: Snana, Garreb, Aouani, Dhaoui, Yacoub, Othman

Head-to-Head Record

Brazil have not faced Tunisia in the U20 category in the past and the Round of 16 fixture on Wednesday is set to be the first meeting between these two teams.

Useful links