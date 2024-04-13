Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Monchengladbach will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Borussia-Park on Saturday. Dortmund are fifth in the standings, 23 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Monchengladbach are further behind in 11th with 31 points.

After winning five wins in a row, Dortmund have lost two games in a row and will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways. Their opponents have two wins from their last seven fixtures and will be hoping to cause an upset to please the fans at their home ground.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm BST Venue: Borussia-Park

The match will be played at Borussia-Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live Updates

The match will not be televised in the UK, but fans can follow live updates here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Monchengladbach may face a shortage of seven players for the upcoming match, with Grant-Leon Ranos, Tony Jantschke, and Manu Kone all ruled out due to injuries.

Alassane Plea, who has scored seven goals in 21 league appearances this season, is uncertain for this match due to a calf injury. On the other hand, Christoph Kramer could make a return to the starting lineup after missing the last match due to illness.

Monchengladbach predicted XI: Omlin; Elvedi, Friedrich, Wober; Lainer, Weigl, Itakura, Netz; N'Goumou, Siebatcheu, Honorat.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicolas, Olschowsky, Sippel, Omlin Defenders: Elvedi, Wober, Friedrich, Chiarodia, Netz, Scally, Walde Midfielders: Weigl, Kramer, Neuhaus, Reitz Forwards: Hack, Sanches, Honorat, Ngoumou, Herrmann, Cvancara, Jordan

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund are also expected to miss several key players, with the absence of Donyell Malen being particularly significant.

Ramy Bensebaini is likely to return from a knee injury by the end of May, while Abdoulaye Kamara and Samuel Bamba are not expected to be back in action for the remainder of the season.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Duranville, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/11/23 Borussia Dortmund 4 - 2 Borussia M'gladbach Bundesliga 13/05/23 Borussia Dortmund 5 - 2 Borussia M'gladbach Bundesliga 12/11/22 Borussia M'gladbach 4 - 2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 20/02/22 Borussia Dortmund 6 - 0 Borussia M'gladbach Bundesliga 25/09/21 Borussia M'gladbach 1 - 0 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

