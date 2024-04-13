Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Borussia Monchengladbach will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Borussia-Park on Saturday. Dortmund are fifth in the standings, 23 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Monchengladbach are further behind in 11th with 31 points.
After winning five wins in a row, Dortmund have lost two games in a row and will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways. Their opponents have two wins from their last seven fixtures and will be hoping to cause an upset to please the fans at their home ground.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time
|Date:
|April 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Borussia-Park
The match will be played at Borussia-Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams
The match will not be televised in the UK, but fans can follow live updates here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Borussia Monchengladbach team news
Monchengladbach may face a shortage of seven players for the upcoming match, with Grant-Leon Ranos, Tony Jantschke, and Manu Kone all ruled out due to injuries.
Alassane Plea, who has scored seven goals in 21 league appearances this season, is uncertain for this match due to a calf injury. On the other hand, Christoph Kramer could make a return to the starting lineup after missing the last match due to illness.
Monchengladbach predicted XI: Omlin; Elvedi, Friedrich, Wober; Lainer, Weigl, Itakura, Netz; N'Goumou, Siebatcheu, Honorat.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nicolas, Olschowsky, Sippel, Omlin
|Defenders:
|Elvedi, Wober, Friedrich, Chiarodia, Netz, Scally, Walde
|Midfielders:
|Weigl, Kramer, Neuhaus, Reitz
|Forwards:
|Hack, Sanches, Honorat, Ngoumou, Herrmann, Cvancara, Jordan
Borussia Dortmund team news
Dortmund are also expected to miss several key players, with the absence of Donyell Malen being particularly significant.
Ramy Bensebaini is likely to return from a knee injury by the end of May, while Abdoulaye Kamara and Samuel Bamba are not expected to be back in action for the remainder of the season.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
|Forwards:
|Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Duranville, Brunner
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/11/23
|Borussia Dortmund 4 - 2 Borussia M'gladbach
|Bundesliga
|13/05/23
|Borussia Dortmund 5 - 2 Borussia M'gladbach
|Bundesliga
|12/11/22
|Borussia M'gladbach 4 - 2 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|20/02/22
|Borussia Dortmund 6 - 0 Borussia M'gladbach
|Bundesliga
|25/09/21
|Borussia M'gladbach 1 - 0 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga