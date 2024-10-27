How to watch today's Bochum vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bochum and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Headed in opposite directions, Bayern Munich will look to extend their stay atop the Bundesliga standings table when they take on bottom-placed Bochum at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany's side were subjected to a 4-1 defeat against Barcelona in a mid-week Champions League tie, while aiming to book back-to-back league wins for the first time this month after previously beating Stuttgart 4-0.

Meanwhile, Bochum are in the hunt for their first competitive win this season as they come off last weekend's 3-1 loss at Hoffenheim.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bochum vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Bochum and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Mix.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm GMT Venue: Vonovia Ruhrstadion

The Bundesliga match between Bochum and Bayern Munich will be played at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum, Germany.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm GMT on Sunday, October 27, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bochum team news

Goalkeeper Manuel Riemann has been left out of the squad due to a fallout, while Bernardo, Matus Bero and Myron Boadu are ruled out due to injuries.

Ivan Ordets and Erhan Medic should marshal the backline, while Moritz Broschinski partners Koji Miyoshi in attack.

Bochum possible XI: Drewes; Passlack, Medic, Ordets, Masovic, Wittek; De Wit, Losilla, Sissoko; Broschinski, Miyoshi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Horn, Drewes, Grave Defenders: Masovic, Gamboa, Medic, Oermann, Passlack, Ordets, Loosli, Wittek, Tolba Midfielders: Sissoko, Daschner, Losilla, De Wit, Kwarteng, Jahn, Elezi, Stoger, Miyoshi, Pannewig, Koerdt Forwards: Bamba, Holtmann, Balde, Broschinski, Hofmann

Bayern Munich team news

Kompany will not be able to call upon the services of Aleksandar Pavlovic, Sacha Boey, Hiroki Ito and Josip Stanisic due to their respective injury concerns.

Joao Paulinha would continue alongside Joshua Kimmich in midfield, while Harry Kane spearheads the attack.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Kimmich, Dier, Guerreiro, Buchmann Midfielders: Goretzka, Palhinha, Olise, Davies, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Ibrahimovic, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bochum and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 18, 2024 Bochum 3-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga September 23, 2023 Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum Bundesliga February 11, 2023 Bayern Munich 3-0 Bochum Bundesliga August 21, 2022 Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich Bundesliga February 12, 2022 Bochum 4-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

Useful links