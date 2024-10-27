How to watch today's Bochum vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Headed in opposite directions, Bayern Munich will look to extend their stay atop the Bundesliga standings table when they take on bottom-placed Bochum at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday.
Vincent Kompany's side were subjected to a 4-1 defeat against Barcelona in a mid-week Champions League tie, while aiming to book back-to-back league wins for the first time this month after previously beating Stuttgart 4-0.
Meanwhile, Bochum are in the hunt for their first competitive win this season as they come off last weekend's 3-1 loss at Hoffenheim.
Bochum vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Vonovia Ruhrstadion
The Bundesliga match between Bochum and Bayern Munich will be played at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum, Germany.
It will kick off at 3:30 pm GMT on Sunday, October 27, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Bochum team news
Goalkeeper Manuel Riemann has been left out of the squad due to a fallout, while Bernardo, Matus Bero and Myron Boadu are ruled out due to injuries.
Ivan Ordets and Erhan Medic should marshal the backline, while Moritz Broschinski partners Koji Miyoshi in attack.
Bochum possible XI: Drewes; Passlack, Medic, Ordets, Masovic, Wittek; De Wit, Losilla, Sissoko; Broschinski, Miyoshi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Horn, Drewes, Grave
|Defenders:
|Masovic, Gamboa, Medic, Oermann, Passlack, Ordets, Loosli, Wittek, Tolba
|Midfielders:
|Sissoko, Daschner, Losilla, De Wit, Kwarteng, Jahn, Elezi, Stoger, Miyoshi, Pannewig, Koerdt
|Forwards:
|Bamba, Holtmann, Balde, Broschinski, Hofmann
Bayern Munich team news
Kompany will not be able to call upon the services of Aleksandar Pavlovic, Sacha Boey, Hiroki Ito and Josip Stanisic due to their respective injury concerns.
Joao Paulinha would continue alongside Joshua Kimmich in midfield, while Harry Kane spearheads the attack.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|Upamecano, Kim, Kimmich, Dier, Guerreiro, Buchmann
|Midfielders:
|Goretzka, Palhinha, Olise, Davies, Laimer, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Ibrahimovic, Muller, Tel
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bochum and Bayern Munich across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 18, 2024
|Bochum 3-2 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|September 23, 2023
|Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum
|Bundesliga
|February 11, 2023
|Bayern Munich 3-0 Bochum
|Bundesliga
|August 21, 2022
|Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|February 12, 2022
|Bochum 4-2 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga