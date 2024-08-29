UEFA Champions League set for record-breaking bet365 giveaway

The sports betting brand has struck new ground with the competition and will celebrate in style with some big-ticket prizes

The UEFA Champions League is set for a record-breaking ticket giveaway this season, courtesy of bet365 after they struck a historic deal with the European competition.

The sports betting brand has become the first of its kind to be recognized as an Official Global Partner after agreeing on a partnership for the 2024-25 season.

To celebrate their new collaboration, bet365 will give away more than 3,000 free tickets to customers throughout the campaign, including 20 tickets per game for each match in the revamped League Phase, which debuts this season.

bet365 Big Ticket Giveaway Terms and Conditions

Further giveaways will be held in London and Birmingham, hosted by four-time UCL winner Clarence Seedorf and ex-Celtic and Aston Villa cult hero Stiliyan Petrov, for matches featuring the five home nations teams set to compete this term.

Villa made their UCL-era debut more than four decades after they famously lifted the 1982 European Cup. Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Celtic join them in the mix.

"bet365 has a long and successful football heritage and this prestigious partnership reflects our commitment to giving fans 'Never Ordinary' experiences," said bet365 global chief marketing officer Alex Sefton in a statement.

"As the first sports betting brand to sponsor the UEFA Champions League, we’re delighted to be joining a roster of high-profile premier brand partners at such an exciting time for the tournament."

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League officially begins on Tuesday, September 17, with the final set for Saturday, May 31, at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

