Benfica vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will be looking to get off the mark in Group D of the 2023-24 Champions League when they play hosts to Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

In their last 10 in all competitions, Roger Schmidt's men have lost only to Red Bull Salzburg and Inter in the European top flight, while the Spanish outfit are unbeaten in the group following a 2-0 win against Salzburg.

Benfica recently made progress at Taca de Portugal as they defeated Lusitania 4-1 last Friday. Whereas Imanol Alguacil's side picked up a 1-0 La Liga victory over Mallorca at the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Benfica vs Real Sociedad kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Estadio da Luz

The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Real Sociedad will be played at Estadio da Luz - officially named Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica - in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 24 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Benfica vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 6, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

The home side will continue to miss a couple of key players Angel Di Maria and Alexander Bah who are out injured until November.

Bah's place at right-back will be taken by Fredrik Aurnes, with Croatian forward Petar Musa to feature up front.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Aursnes, Silva, Otamendi, Bernat; Neves, Kokcu; Neres, Silva, Marlo; Musa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Kokubo Defenders: Silva, Morato, Victor, Araujo, Otamendi, Bernat, Jurasek Midfielders: Florentino, Neves, Kokcu, Aursnes, Mario, Chiquinho, Rafa, Neres, Gouveia Forwards: Cabral, Guedes, Tengstedt, Rafa, Musa

Real Sociedad team news

Midfielder Martin Merquelanz is unavailable on account of a knee injury, while the likes of Andre Silva, Alvaro Odriozola and Kieran Tierney all have muscle issues but may make the squad.

Alguacil would opt for a two-man forward line consisting of Mikel Oyarzabal and Carlos Fernandez.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Mendez, Merino, Zubimendi, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal, Fernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Pacheco, Tierney, Munoz, Traore, Odriozola Midfielders: Zubimendi, Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Mendez, Zakharyan, Marin Forwards: Sadiq, Silva, Cho, Fernandez, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Benfica and Real Sociedad face each other across all competitions.

