How to watch today's Barnsley vs Mansfield Town League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Barnsley and Mansfield Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barnsley and Mansfield Town will kick off the 2024-25 League One season when the two sides clash at Oakwell on Friday.

While the Tykes missed out on promotion to the Championship last season, Mansfield finished third in League Two to earn a direct promotion spot to League One.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barnsley vs Mansfield Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Oakwell

The League One match between Barnsley and Mansfield Town will be played at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, August 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barnsley vs Mansfield Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the League One match between Barnsley and Mansfield Town will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Barnsley team news

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke would hand out starts to new signings Jackson Smith, Marc Roberts and Conor Hourihane, while Tottenham Hotspur loanee Matthew Craig may find a spot among the substitutes.

Max Watters and Sam Cosgrove are likely to start upfront.

Barnsley possible XI: Smith; De Gevigney, Roberts, Earl; O'Keeffe, Connell, Hourihane, Phillips, Styles; Watters, Cosgrove.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Smith, Killip, Hayton Defenders: Cotter, Roberts, Pines, De Gevigney, O'Keeffe, Lofthouse, Gent, McCarthy, Earl, Lopata Midfielders: Russell, Phillips, Benson, Hourihane, Craig, Styles, Bland, Wolfe, Yoganathan, Connell Forwards: Cosgrove, Jalo, Marsh, Watters

Mansfield Town team news

Joining on a free transfer from Burton Albion, Deji Oshilaja will start alongside ex-Swindon Town player Frazer Blake-Tracy at centre-back.

With Lucas Akins joined by Tom Nichols in attack, Lee Gregory should be available as an option from the bench.

Mansfield Town possible XI: Pym; Bowery, Flint, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracey; Baccus, Reed, S. Quinn, Boateng; Nichols, Akins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pym, Flinders, Mason Defenders: McLaughlin, Hewitt, Kilgour, Cargill, Flint, Lewis, Cooper, Williams, Blake-Tracy Midfielders: Maris, Macdonald, S. Quinn, Reed, Keillor-Dunn, Boateng, Baccus, Oshilaja Forwards: Akins, Bowery, Gale, Oates, Nichols, Gregory, Swan, Evans, B. Quinn

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barnsley and Mansfield Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 19, 2003 Mansfield Town 0-1 Barnsley Football League Second Division*1 December 21, 2002 Barnsley 0-1 Mansfield Town Football League Second Division*1 September 2, 1980 Barnsley 4-2 Mansfield Town League Cup*2 August 26, 1980 Mansfield Town 0-0 Barnsley League Cup*2 April 14, 1980 Mansfield Town 1-4 Barnsley Football League Third Division*3

*1 Replaced by League One in 2004.

*2 Replaced by EFL Cup in 2016.

*3 Replaced by League Two in 2004.

