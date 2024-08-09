How to watch today's Barnsley vs Mansfield Town League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barnsley and Mansfield Town will kick off the 2024-25 League One season when the two sides clash at Oakwell on Friday.
While the Tykes missed out on promotion to the Championship last season, Mansfield finished third in League Two to earn a direct promotion spot to League One.
While the Tykes missed out on promotion to the Championship last season, Mansfield finished third in League Two to earn a direct promotion spot to League One.
Barnsley vs Mansfield Town kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Oakwell
The League One match between Barnsley and Mansfield Town will be played at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, August 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Barnsley vs Mansfield Town online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the League One match between Barnsley and Mansfield Town will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Check out GOAL's Live Match for updates.
Team news & squads
Barnsley team news
Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke would hand out starts to new signings Jackson Smith, Marc Roberts and Conor Hourihane, while Tottenham Hotspur loanee Matthew Craig may find a spot among the substitutes.
Max Watters and Sam Cosgrove are likely to start upfront.
Barnsley possible XI: Smith; De Gevigney, Roberts, Earl; O'Keeffe, Connell, Hourihane, Phillips, Styles; Watters, Cosgrove.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Smith, Killip, Hayton
|Defenders:
|Cotter, Roberts, Pines, De Gevigney, O'Keeffe, Lofthouse, Gent, McCarthy, Earl, Lopata
|Midfielders:
|Russell, Phillips, Benson, Hourihane, Craig, Styles, Bland, Wolfe, Yoganathan, Connell
|Forwards:
|Cosgrove, Jalo, Marsh, Watters
Mansfield Town team news
Joining on a free transfer from Burton Albion, Deji Oshilaja will start alongside ex-Swindon Town player Frazer Blake-Tracy at centre-back.
With Lucas Akins joined by Tom Nichols in attack, Lee Gregory should be available as an option from the bench.
Mansfield Town possible XI: Pym; Bowery, Flint, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracey; Baccus, Reed, S. Quinn, Boateng; Nichols, Akins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pym, Flinders, Mason
|Defenders:
|McLaughlin, Hewitt, Kilgour, Cargill, Flint, Lewis, Cooper, Williams, Blake-Tracy
|Midfielders:
|Maris, Macdonald, S. Quinn, Reed, Keillor-Dunn, Boateng, Baccus, Oshilaja
|Forwards:
|Akins, Bowery, Gale, Oates, Nichols, Gregory, Swan, Evans, B. Quinn
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barnsley and Mansfield Town across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 19, 2003
|Mansfield Town 0-1 Barnsley
|Football League Second Division*1
|December 21, 2002
|Barnsley 0-1 Mansfield Town
|Football League Second Division*1
|September 2, 1980
|Barnsley 4-2 Mansfield Town
|League Cup*2
|August 26, 1980
|Mansfield Town 0-0 Barnsley
|League Cup*2
|April 14, 1980
|Mansfield Town 1-4 Barnsley
|Football League Third Division*3
*1 Replaced by League One in 2004.
*2 Replaced by EFL Cup in 2016.
*3 Replaced by League Two in 2004.