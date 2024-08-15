How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Getafe La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Athletic Club and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Athletic Club and Getafe will flag off the 2024-25 La Liga season when the sides clash at San Mames on Thursday.

Lehoiak will also be involved in the Europa League this term after a fifth-placed league finish, while Geta will aim to improve on their 12th-spot finish last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Athletic Club vs Getafe kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: San Mames

La Liga match between Athletic Club and Getafe will be played at Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Thursday, August 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Athletic Club vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, La Liga match between Athletic Club and Getafe will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Unai Simon, Alvaro Djalo, Oscar De Marcos and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta are all ruled out through injuries for the home side, while Julen Agirrezabala, Nico Serrano and Adu Ares will need once-overs ahead of kickoff.

A regular in between the sticks during the pre-season, Alex Padilla, is in line for his La Liga debut.

With brothers Inaki and Nico Williams on the flanks, Gorka Guruzeta will lead the line.

Athletic Club possible XI: Padilla; Gorosabel, Alvarez, Paredes, Berchiche; Vesga, Prados; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Padilla Defenders: Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Alvarez, Lekue, Berchiche, Boiro Midfielders: Vesga, Berenguer, Sancet, Gomez, Prados, Herrera, Jauregizar Forwards: I. Williams, N. Williams, Guruzeta, Barton, Serrano, Ares, Olabarrieta

Getafe team news

As Borja Mayoral remains sidelined with a knee injury, summer arrivals Peter Gonzalez and Alex Sola would join Celta loanee Carles Perez in the front three.

Despite being linked to a move to Saudi Arabia, Djene is available for selection, while Diego Rico can start at left-back after penning a permanent deal with Getafe.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Iglesias, Aberdin, Alderete, Rico; Milla, Arambarri, Santiago; Sola, Peter, Perez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Letacek, Soria Defenders: Djene, Angileri, Alvarez, Sola, Alderete, Rico, Iglesias, Duarte, Silva Midfielders: Milla, Uche, Arambarri, Alena, Peter, Santiago Forwards: Perez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Athletic Club and Getafe across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 3, 2024 Getafe 0-2 Athletic Club La Liga September 27, 2023 Athletic Club 2-2 Getafe La Liga April 1, 2023 Athletic Club 0-0 Getafe La Liga October 18, 2022 Getafe 2-2 Athletic Club La Liga March 18, 2022 Athletic Club 1-1 Getafe La Liga

