How to watch today's Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal are set to face Manchester United in Wednesday's Premier League tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Both sides will be looking to preserve their recent unbeaten runs, as the Gunners are coming off a 2-5 win at Wes Ham while United scored four unanswered goals against Everton on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Arsenal vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

The hosts' manager Mikel Arteta may not be able to call upon the services of Gabriel Magalhaes, Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Meanwhile, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are sure to miss out with knee problems. Jakub Kiwior could be handed a start in order to cover for Gabriel.

Manchester United team news

Both Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo are suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards, while Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof remain sidelined through injury.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is a slight doubt after sustaining a knock in the game against Everton.

With Harry Maguire to come in for Martinez, United boss Ruben Amorim may be able to name Leny Yoro in his matchday squad.

