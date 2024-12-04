+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal are set to face Manchester United in Wednesday's Premier League tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Both sides will be looking to preserve their recent unbeaten runs, as the Gunners are coming off a 2-5 win at Wes Ham while United scored four unanswered goals against Everton on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Manchester United kick-off time

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Manchester United Probable lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal team news

The hosts' manager Mikel Arteta may not be able to call upon the services of Gabriel Magalhaes, Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Meanwhile, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are sure to miss out with knee problems. Jakub Kiwior could be handed a start in order to cover for Gabriel.

Manchester United team news

Both Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo are suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards, while Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof remain sidelined through injury.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is a slight doubt after sustaining a knock in the game against Everton.

With Harry Maguire to come in for Martinez, United boss Ruben Amorim may be able to name Leny Yoro in his matchday squad.

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 5 matches

MUN

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

