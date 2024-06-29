How to watch the Copa America match between Argentina and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Copa America holders Argentina will be looking to maintain their perfect record when they take on Peru in their final Group A game at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

The reigning world champions secured their knockout berth with a game to spare as La Albiceleste picked up 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Canada and Chile, respectively.

However, after a draw and a defeat, Peru face a must-win situation in order to stand a strong chance of making it out of the group stage.

Argentina vs Peru kick-off time

Date: June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 am BST Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

The Copa America match between Argentina and Peru will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

It will kick off at 1 am BST on Saturday, June 29, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Argentina vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Copa America match between Argentina and Peru will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Most strikingly, Lionel Messi will be reportedly rested on account of a hamstring "discomfort".

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni could introduce a front-three of Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho against Peru.

The likes of German Pezzella, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios and Lucas Martinez Quarta are also in contention for minutes here, while Franco Armani can guard the goal ahead of Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina possible XI: Armani; Montiel, Otamendi, Pezzella, Acuna; Mac Allister, Rodriguez, Palacios; Di Maria, La. Martinez, Garnacho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Rulli, E. Martinez Defenders: Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Molina Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Palacios, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Carboni, Fernandez Forwards: Alvarez, Di Maria, Gonzalez, Garnacho, La. Martinez

Peru team news

Miguel Araujo is suspended on account of the defender's sending off in the game against Canada, with Anderson Santamaria to step in on the right side of a three-man backline.

Besides, Luis Advincula remains a doubt on account of an Achilles injury. So Marcos Lopez should be set to continue at left wing-back.

Peru's all-time leading goalscorer Paolo Guerrero could once again come off the bench, as Gianluca Lapadula and Edison Flores are expected to start in attack from the onset.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Santamaria, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez; Lapadula, Flores.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Caceda, Romero Defenders: Corzo, Abram, Santamaria, Zambrano, Lopez, Adcincula, Callens, Sonne Midfielders: Pena, Cueva, Cartagena, Castillo, Quispe Forwards: Polo, Guerrero, Reyna, Lapadula, Carrillo, Flores, Rivera, Grimaldo, Zanelatto

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Argentina and Peru across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 17, 2023 Peru 0-2 Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers October 14, 2021 Argentina 1-0 Peru CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers November 17, 2020 Peru 0-2 Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers October 5, 2017 Argentina 0-0 Peru CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers October 7, 2016 Peru 2-2 Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

