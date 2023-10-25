Antwerp vs Porto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Antwerp and Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Porto will be aiming to bounce back from a setback on matchday two as they travel to Antwerp on Wednesday night.

Antwerp appear to be struggling to cope with the quality in Group H on their Champions League debut as they continue to face a baptism of fire. They have been beaten in both their matches so far, losing 5-0 to Barcelona in their opening fixture before blowing away a two goal advantage in a 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk last time out.

Having won the Jupiler Pro League last season, they are falling way short of maintain those high standards this term. The Belgians have collected just one win in the last seven matches across all competitions and suffered a 3-2 league defeat against Sporting Charleroi last weekend.

FC Porto, meanwhile, were beaten at home to Barcelona in their previous Champions League fixture, and sit second in Group H on goal difference. Sergio Conceicao’s men have generally been in fine form lately and travel to Antwerp off the back of two straight wins.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Antwerp vs Porto kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Bosuilstadion

The Champions League Group H encounter between Antwerp and Porto will be played at Bosuilstadion in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Antwerp vs Porto online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 7 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Antwerp team news

Royal Antwerp could be without as many as seven players for this Group H clash, with Mandela Keita joining the treatment room after he was forced off in the first half of the defeat to Charleroi at the weekend. Antwerp boss Van Bommel may opt to give Alhassan Yusuf his first Champions League start in Keita's absence.

Royal Antwerp possible XI: Butez; Bataille, Alderweireld, Coulibaly, Wijndal; Vermeeren, Yusuf, Ekkelenkamp; Muja, Balikwisha, Janssen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butez, Devalckeneer, Lammens Defenders: D e Laet, Wijndal, Alderweireld, Van Den Bosch, Bataille, Coulibaly Midfielders: Yusuf, Balikwisha, Ondrejka, Keita, Ekkelenkamp, Vermeeren Forwards: Ilenikhena, Muja, Kerk, Janssen, Ejuke, Valencia

Porto team news

Porto will make the trip to Antwerp without Ivan Marcano (knee), Gabriel Veron (knock), Wendell (Achilles), Zaidu Sanusi (muscle) and Pepe (muscle) due to various injury issues, while Stephen Eustaquio and Ivan Jaime are unlikely to feature after missing the 2-0 victory over Vilar de Perdizes.

Porto possible XI: Costa; Mario, Carmo, Cardoso, Sanchez; Pepe, Varela, Nico, Galeno; Taremi, Evanilson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Samuel Defenders: Cardoso, Pepe, Carmo, Marcano, Sanusi, Sánchez Midfielders: Grujić, González, Franco, Varela, Mário, Baró, Folha Forwards: Taremi, Conceição, Pepê, Galeno, Loader, Navarro, Martínez, Evanilson, Borges

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Royal Antwerp and Porto, with the latter heavy favourites to come out on top here.

