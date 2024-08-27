This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Fayha and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Al-Fahya and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be seeking their first Saudi Pro League win this season when they clash at King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday.

Al Burtuqali lost 1-0 at Al-Taawoun in their league opening game, while Luis Castro's men were only able to salvage a 1-1 draw with Al-Raed.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Fayha and Al-Nassr will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on OneFootball.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 27, 2024
Kick-off time:7 pm BST
Venue:King Abdullah Sport City

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Fayha and Al-Nassr will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST on Tuesday, August 27, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Al-Fayha team news

The hosts will be without Henry Onyekuru and Mohammed Abusabaan through injuries.

Fashion Sakala, who has joined from Rangers, should continue in attack.

Al-Fayha possible XI: Al-Dugayl; Al-Dowaish, Al-Khaibari, Al-Rashidi, Abdi; Al-Beshe, R. Kaabi; Al-Harthi, Al-Hussain, Al-Rammah, Sakala.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Al-Duqayl, Al-Shammari, Al-Thumayri, Al-Murdih
Defenders:Al-Rashidi, Al-Khaibari, Al-Baqawi, Abdi, Al-Dowaish, Al-Turki, Aman, Majrashi, Almas
Midfielders:Zaydan, K. Kaabi, Cimirot, Al-Beshe, Al-Harajin, Al-Harthi, Al-Surur, Al-Muqbil, Badri, R. Kaabi, Jathemi, Hendi, Al-Rammah
Forwards:Sakala, Al-Abdullah, Al-Lehiyani, Al-Burayk, Al-Hussain, Al-Abadalmanam

Al-Nassr team news

After returning from injury in the previous game, Talisca is set to join Otavio, Sadio Mane and Ronaldo in the final third.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari; Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bukhari, Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar
Defenders:Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Telles, Laporte, Aman, Qasheesh, Lajami
Midfielders:Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Najei, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Brozovic, Talisca
Forwards:Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer, Haqawi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Fayha and Al-Nassr across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 19, 2024Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-FayhaSaudi Pro League
February 21, 2024Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-FayhaAFC Champions League
February 14, 2024Al-Fayha 0-1 Al-NassrAFC Champions League
October 28, 2023Al-Fayha 1-3 Al-NassrSaudi Pro League
April 9, 2023Al-Fayha 0-0 Al-NassrSaudi Pro League

Useful links

