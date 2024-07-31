AC Milan vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between AC Milan and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona, Real Madrid will kick off their pre-season with a clash against AC Milan at Soldier Field on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men will also play a friendly against Chelsea before Los Blancos begin their season with the UEFA Super Cup tie against Atalanta on August 14.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri will play their fourth club friendly after a loss, draw and win against Roma, Rapid Vienna and Manchester City, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:30 am BST Venue: Soldier Field

The pre-season friendly match between AC Milan and Real Madrid will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, United States. It will kick off at 1:30 am BST on Thursday, August 1, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch AC Milan vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the pre-season friendly match between AC Milan and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Besides former Madrid man Alvaro Morata, the Italian side have also roped in Real Madrid Castilla player Alex Jimenez. While Morata is on a break, the 20-year-old will be pushing to feature against his former employers.

Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze and Alexis Saelemaekers will continue to support centre-forward Lorenzo Colombo from the wide areas.

AC Milan possible XI: Torriani; Calabria, Tomori, Gabbia, Terracciano; Pobega, Bennacer; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Saelemaekers; Colombo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sportiello, Raveyre, Nava, Torriani Defenders: Bakoune, Calabria, Florenzi, Gabbia, Jimenez, Kalulu, Terracciano, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders: Adli, Bennacer, Musah, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek Forwards: Chukwueze, Colombo, Cuenca, Jovic, Leao, Liberali, Maldini, Nasti, Okafor, Pulisic

Real Madrid team news

Amidst the squad named for the US tour, Fran Gonzalez, Militao, Jacobo Ramon, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo will be reunited with the team over the next few days.

While some key names such as Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni will not be with the team before Los Blancos return to the Spanish capital, Endrick will be eager to make his Real Madrid debut on Wednesday.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Vallejo, Rudiger, Garcia; Ceballos, Paz, Guler; Diaz, Endrick, Latasa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Vazquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Lorenzo, Obrador, Asencio, Martinez Midfielders: Modric, Guler, Ceballos, Paz, Martin, Palacios, de Leon Forwards: Endrick, Brahim, Latasa, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 23, 2023 Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan Club Friendlies August 8, 2021 Real Madrid 0-0 AC Milan Club Friendlies August 11, 2018 Real Madrid 3-1 AC Milan Club Friendlies July 30, 2015 Real Madrid 0-0 (10-9 pen.) AC Milan International Champions Cup December 30, 2014 Real Madrid 2-4 AC Milan Club Friendlies

Useful links