How to watch today's AC Milan vs Club Brugge Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Club Brugge, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will aim to revive their Champions League campaign when they play hosts to Club Brugge at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday.

The Italian giants lost both their opening games in Europe, while Club Brugge last defeated Sturm Graz 1-0 in the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Club Brugge online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Club Brugge will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Club Brugge kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Club Brugge will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on Tuesday, October 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Rossoneri boss Paulo Fonseca will remain without the likes of Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi and Davide Calabria due to injuries, while Matteo Gabbia shake off a muscular problem.

Theo Hernandez is back from a Serie A ban and will start in the XI.

It will be between Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham to spearhead the attack, with Rafael Leao expecting a recall to the XI, while Samu Chukwueze, Noah Okafor and Christian Pulisic battle for the remaining spots in the final third.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Emerson, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Torriani Defenders: Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah Forwards: Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Club Brugge team news

Gustaf Nilsson is ruled out due to an ACL injury, while Andreas Skov Olsen and Casper Nielsen remain doubts ahead of the tie.

Although back in full training after recovering from a knee injury, Bjorn Meijer may not be ready for a start. So Maxim De Cuyper should continue at left-back.

Veteran Simon Mignolet will stand in between the sticks, with Ferran Jutgla on the opposite end.

Club Brugge possible XI: Mignolet; Seys, Spileers, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Onyedika; Skoras, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van den Heuvel, Mignolet, Jackers Defenders: Romero, Ordonez, Meijer, Boyata, Siquet, Mechele, De Cuyper, Spileers, Sabbe, Seys, Yameogo Midfielders: Onyedika, Balanta, Nielsen, Vanaken, Jashari Forwards: Skov Olsen, Tzolis, Jutgla, Vermant, Skoras, Talbi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last two meetings between AC Milan and Club Brugge across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 4, 2003 Club Brugge 0-1 AC Milan UEFA Champions League October 22, 2003 AC Milan 0-1 Club Brugge UEFA Champions League

Useful links