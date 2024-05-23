Your guide on how to watch the UEFA Europa League online and on UK TV
If you're wanting to watch UEFA Europa League football tonight, then GOAL has you covered.
This season English football will be represented in the competition by Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion, but there are plenty of other big hitters across the continent dreaming of European glory.
Who has UEFA Europa League live stream and TV rights in the UK?
TNT Sports hold the rights to the UEFA Europa League in the UK. They also hold the rights to UEFA's two other club competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Conference League.
UEFA Europa League TV schedule
Ademola Lookman delivered one of the greatest European performances by scoring an exhilarating hatrick against a formidable Leverkusen side when Atalanta BC defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in Dublin to win the 2024–25 Europa League.
|Date
|Game
|Kick-off Time
|TV Channel
|Result
|May 22
|Atalanta 3-0 Leverkusen
|8:00 pm
|discovery+
|Atalanta win by 3-0
Best TV packages to watch TNT Sports
There are a number of ways to catch the live coverage available on TNT Sports in the UK. We'll take you through all the best options...