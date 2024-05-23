An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the UEFA Europa League in the UK

You can also add TNT Sports to a new or existing Sky Sports bundle.

Everything in Big Sport plus access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and NOW Cinema.

All 4 TNT Sports channels plus access to all 11 Sky channels through NOW TV.

TNT Sports via Discovery+ gives customers the flexibility to cancel anytime.

You can also add TNT Sports to a new or existing Sky Sports bundle.

Everything in Big Sport plus access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and NOW Cinema.

All 4 TNT Sports channels plus access to all 11 Sky channels through NOW TV.

TNT Sports via Discovery+ gives customers the flexibility to cancel anytime.

You can also add TNT Sports to a new or existing Sky Sports bundle.

Everything in Big Sport plus access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and NOW Cinema.

All 4 TNT Sports channels plus access to all 11 Sky channels through NOW TV.

TNT Sports via Discovery+ gives customers the flexibility to cancel anytime.

Your guide on how to watch the UEFA Europa League online and on UK TV

If you're wanting to watch UEFA Europa League football tonight, then GOAL has you covered.

This season English football will be represented in the competition by Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion, but there are plenty of other big hitters across the continent dreaming of European glory.

Who has UEFA Europa League live stream and TV rights in the UK?

TNT Sports hold the rights to the UEFA Europa League in the UK. They also hold the rights to UEFA's two other club competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Conference League.

UEFA Europa League TV schedule

Ademola Lookman delivered one of the greatest European performances by scoring an exhilarating hatrick against a formidable Leverkusen side when Atalanta BC defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in Dublin to win the 2024–25 Europa League.

Date Game Kick-off Time TV Channel Result May 22 Atalanta 3-0 Leverkusen 8:00 pm discovery+ Atalanta win by 3-0

Best TV packages to watch TNT Sports

There are a number of ways to catch the live coverage available on TNT Sports in the UK. We'll take you through all the best options...