Man Utd fixtures 2024-25: Full Premier League schedule, key dates & ticket details

Erik ten Hag's side will be looking to improve on a disappointing campaign last time out, with the Premier League fixtures having now been released.

Manchester United will begin their 2024-25 Premier League campaign against Fulham at Old Trafford on August 16, with the Red Devils aiming to put things right after finishing eighth in the table last season.

With Erik ten Hag having received the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS to remain in charge, the Dutchman, who delivered FA Cup glory in May, will be under pressure to put together a squad capable of competing for a place in the Champions League.

After facing Fulham on the opening weekend, United will then travel to Brighton, before a huge home clash against Liverpool on August 31. A hectic December schedule sees the Red Devils take on Arsenal and Manchester City, both away from home, while the traditional Boxing Day fixture will see them travel to Wolves.

The second Manchester derby will take place at Old Trafford on April 5, while Ten Hag's men conclude the league season at home against Aston Villa on May 25.

Read on as GOAL brings you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of United's Premier League matches in 2024-25*.

*Fixture dates & times subject to change due to TV scheduling

