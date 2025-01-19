Man City women's player ratings vs Man Utd: Khiara Keating IMPLODES! Lionesses prospect endures derby nightmare as hat-trick hero Ella Toone inspires Red Devils to huge WSL victory

The Blues' goalkeeper had a night to forget as Gareth Taylor's side suffered a chastening home defeat to their arch-rivals on Sunday

An Ella Toone-inspired United were relentless with their pressing and thoroughly deserved their 4-2 win - a first-ever away WSL victory over their rivals. Despite City holding most of the ball, United started the game brightest with their direct play proving difficult for the City defence to handle and it did not take long for the Red Devils to eventually earn a deserved lead.

Moments after Leah Galton almost put United in-front, Keating handed the ball straight back to their rivals from a goal kick who, with three simple balls forward, split the hapless City defence and found Ella Toone who could lift the ball over the sprawling goalkeeper after 14 minutes.

The attacks continued and United found themselves two goals in front just six minutes later. A deep corner, failed to be cleared by Laia Aleixandri, ricocheted to Galton who swivelled to fire home from two yards out. Despite deserving to be behind, City will feel aggrieved the offside flag was not raised as replays showed Elisabeth Terland got the final touch in the melee to prod to an offside Galton.

Keating’s troubles continued and, in the 36th minute, her weak pass into Leila Ouahabi on the edge of the box allowed Celin Bizet to steal in and deflect a pass to Toone who could make no mistake from close range.

At 3-0 down, the City players finally woke up. Four minutes after conceding, Mary Fowler showed the first piece of quality seen in a light-blue shirt by skipping past Gabby George and whipping a delightful cross onto the head of Vivianne Miedema who could not miss from a yard out. Moments later, City pulled a second back on the stroke of half-time through a towering Rebecca Knaak header to leave United boss Marc Skinner wondering how his side had let a seemingly unassailable three-goal-lead slip.

However, Skinner’s worries were immediately eased. The City kick-off was played all the way back to Keating who, perhaps with her earlier errors on her mind, hit a long ball straight into the onrushing Terland. The loose ball was pounced on by Toone who raced through to pass into an open net and complete her hattrick.

City continued to push for a way back into the game with both Folwer and Aoba Fujino’s crossing posing a number of questions of the United backline. Despite their chances, City could not capitalise; Jill Roord sent a header wide and Miedema could not find a way past Phallon Tullis-Joyce with a powerful effort. Despite their first-half blip, the United defence held strong to see out the game and earn a precious three points and leapfrog their opponents into third place.

