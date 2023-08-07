Liverpool pre-season 2023: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Everything you need to know about Liverpool's upcoming pre-season plans ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Liverpool's 2023-24 pre-season will perhaps be the most important Jurgen Klopp has ever overseen at Anfield, as the Reds look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

Having embarked upon a lengthy, money-spinning trip to Thailand and Singapore last summer, the Reds are again set to visit the Far East this time around, albeit in different circumstances, with Klopp hoping his side is better prepared by the time the new Premier League season rolls around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Liverpool's pre-season tour, including how to buy tickets, where to watch games, squad details and more.