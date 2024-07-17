Ladbrokes Players Cup Power Rankings: SE Dons & Starz League reign supreme in annual UK and Ireland tournament

A national 5-a-side competition - with £10,000 on offer for winners - climaxed on July 13 with all-star ‘Boss Level’ matches featuring football icons

The top men’s and women’s 5-a-side teams in the UK and Ireland went head-to-head at the Ladbrokes Players Cup on July 13 in Birmingham for a £10,000 prize pot.

The annual tournament climaxed after qualifying heats spread across six cities - Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, Barnet, Birmingham and Cardiff - between May 18-23.

Separate competitions for men and women took place side by side, and GOAL has ranked the teams that stood out for a variety of reasons during this year's Ladbrokes Players Cup.