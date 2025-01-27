Is paying for a VPN worth it?

An in-depth explainer on what benefits a VPN gives you, how it will improve your online experience, and why NordVPN is your best option

In recent years, virtual private networks (VPNs) have become increasingly popular, and people use them whenever they connect to the internet. Whether it's for simply web browsing, online transactions, or multiplayer gaming, their increase in use and availability is undeniable. VPNs are used and relied upon around the world for a number of legitimate reasons, however there are still plenty of consumers out there who don't trust the process; largely because they don't fully understand the importance of its functions. Virtual private networks exist to protect the connected individual while they're online. In most countries, it is a legal tool that benefits the user and offers virtually no drawbacks other than a subscription fee.

But the big question is whether paying for a VPN is actually worth it in the long run and, crucially, which one you should trust.

Below, GOAL takes you through the ins and outs of how they work, explains the benefits, and where you can sign up for the best deals on the market.