The fastest VPN services of 2024 compared

A deep dive into the speed and performance of NordVPN, what its competitors offer, and why it's the market leader

There’s nothing quite more frustrating than a sluggish internet connection. Waiting for pages to load or staring at the dreaded buffering circle feels like an eternity in today’s fast-paced digital world. And when you’re using a VPN, speed isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity. After all, what’s the point of safeguarding your privacy if your connection slows to a crawl?

That’s where the fastest VPNs come in. They not only protect your online anonymity by encrypting your data and routing it through secure servers worldwide but do so without compromising your browsing or streaming speed. With the right VPN, you can enjoy seamless online activities - whether it’s binge-watching your favourite shows, gaming, or working remotely - without any annoying slowdowns. To help you find the perfect balance of speed and security, GOAL has compared the fastest VPN providers out there.

What is a VPN?

VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks if you're unfamiliar with the term, are rapidly growing in popularity for a number of valid reasons. Firstly, a VPN’s primary functionality is to protect its users from online harm. In the simplest of terms, a VPN allows you to re-route your internet traffic in order to keep your time online as safe and secure as possible.

An encrypted communications line is established between the person’s device (aka your laptop or mobile phone) and the VPN server they are subscribed to. Via this secure server, you then connect to whatever online space you are in search of, meaning your IP address and security details are protected, using the VPN server as a safe conduit.

Essentially, a VPN allows you to legally set up your own private network, routing your own internet traffic through a remote server for maximum security and online anonymity.

Another reason people opt to use a VPN is to bypass geo-restricted content in certain parts of the world. Some territories may have exclusive access to particular sports or movies. Using a VPN allows you to connect to a paid-for server located in that part of the world and gain access to otherwise restricted content. The VPN server’s location makes it appear like you are located there, thus bypassing any restrictions. For example, people often do it to watch football matches that are only available on certain continents.

Below, GOAL breaks down the reasons you need speed from your VPN service and compares the fastest VPN networks out there: