Does using a VPN affect your internet speed and overall performance?

Everything you need to know about VPNs, their benefits, whether you'll experience any issues with speed and, importantly, how to combat it

Many aspects of modern day life rely on speed and efficiency, whether it’s how quick your air fryer cooks, how fast your Uber arrives, or how quickly your takeaway is delivered, speed is imperative in our daily lives.

And it’s no different when it comes to internet speeds and how quickly one can surf the web. There’s nothing more infuriating than sluggish broadband when you’re waiting for a page to load, a transaction to go through, or an FC25 update to download.

To help you find the best VPN that won’t kill your internet speed and online experience, GOAL brings you all you need to know about how VPNs affect your connectivity and which is the best to use.