Exploring AppleTV's offerings this festive season, as the streamer boasts some belters in both exclusive movies and television specials

AppleTV may be the baby of the streaming world, especially when compared to Netflix, but the platform has some surprisingly delightful offerings when it comes to Christmas entertainment. While the service is known for specialising in its top-notch shows such as Severance, Shrinking, Slow Horses, and Masters of the Air, it confidently boasts other gems when it comes to festive content.

Here's a list of the titles the platform has to offer during the holiday season.