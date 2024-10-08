JeffBet Sign Up Offer: Free Football Bets in October 2024

Learn exactly how to claim the JeffBet sign up offer to get £30 in free bets from a £10 stake to use on football in October 2024.

JeffBet Sign Up Code - October 2024

Claim the JeffBet sign up offer

Already have a JeffBet account? Check out our bookmaker expert’s guide to the best free bet offers, or his analysis of the best betting sites in the UK right now.

How to claim JeffBet’s sign up offer

JeffBet are giving all their new players the opportunity to claim £30 in free bets, with it taking mere minutes to create an account and get set on the path to earning your bonus funds.

Users also do not need to use or have a special JeffBet promo code when creating their accounts, with everyone being eligible for their welcome bonus, making the process easier than ever.

In order to claim the £30 in free bets, simply:

Head to JeffBet via the link above Hit the ‘Bet Now’ button in the middle of the screen Enter an email and password, followed by a phone number Then input a first and last name, date of birth and gender Finally, add in an address and hit submit to finalise the account creation process Make a £10 deposit Place this £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher Once settled players will receive their £30 in free bets Free Bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

This Week's Football Actions with JeffBet

England kick off their international break with Lee Carsley still at the helm, in his interim managerial role, as the Three Lions get set to host Greece this Thursday.

His future managing the side still remains unknown, but two clean-sheet wins paints a good picture for the Irishman.

At the same time, Italy and Belgium will play out their Nations League A clash, in what promises to be one of the games of the break.

The Italians came out all guns blazing in their openers, dispatching both Israel and, surprisingly, France. The Belgians lost their last outing to the French, giving the Azzurri a leg up in the match, particularly at home.

Simultaneously on Thursday night, the Irish national team sets off across the North Sea to face Finland. Neither side has impressed thus far, having lost both of their opening Nations League matches, and both aim to avoid placing last in Group 2.

As Friday unfolds, Wales makes the long journey north to face Iceland. In their last international break, both managed to defeat Montenegro, but Wales shone with a draw against Turkey. Still smarting from their absence at Euro 2024, the Welsh are eager to make a mark in Europe.

On Saturday, Scotland journeys to Croatia for a Nations League A encounter, hoping for a result to appease their travelling fans. Although Croatia's form has waned, the Scots may capitalise on this opportunity despite their own recent setbacks.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland kicks off their international break against Belarus on Saturday evening. Although Nations League C might lack illustrious teams, both earned victories over Luxembourg previously and are aiming to leave a respectable mark on this tournament.

On Sunday, England takes on Finland in their second match. Despite injuries sidelining Kobbie Manioo, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Ezri Konsa, Carsley has ample talent to draw upon for a victory against Finland.

Ireland caps off the weekend's matches by facing Greece in Athens. Greece are thriving in Group 2, with eyes on a likely second-place finish behind England. Bolstered by a passionate home crowd, they are expected to claim victory over the Boys in Green.

How does JeffBet’s sign up offer compare with competitors?

Despite being one of the newer betting sites in the UK having only been founded in 2022, JeffBet are making waves with their sign up offer being a core part of this.

£30 in bonus funds for their new players ranks them on par with many of the larger and more established bookmakers, something that so few recently founded sites can do.

Customers who claim this with JeffBet will find themselves on par with the likes of bet365 and Sky Bet in terms of free bet value, whilst surpassing the likes of Coral, Ladbrokes and Paddy Power, the latter of these only offering £20 in free bets.

One other standout feature worth noting is that JeffBet comes in with one of the lowest set of wagering requirements that players must adhere to, so as to claim the welcome bonus.

The £10 initial bet is considered standard in the UK, but JeffBet only requires this to be placed with qualifying odds of 1/2 (1.50).

Most bookmakers limit their odds at 1/1 (2.00), which can not only limit new players' potential wagers but also technically have a lower probability of winning.

JeffBet meanwhile opens up the betting landscape, letting their new users place their first bet at much lower odds, increasing the implied probability of winning, and still letting them earn their £30 in free bets.

New players could therefore end up not only with their free bets but also their initial wager coming back to them as well, resulting in them having a major wealth of funds to kickstart their betting with.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. JeffBet Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code 2. Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 150% No Code 3. William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 400% P40 4. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL

New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply 18+ #ad gambleaware Full T&Cs 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. Full T&Cs 18+. Play Safe. When you sign-up via Mobile using promo code P40 and place a bet of £10/€10 or more we will give you 4x £10/€10 free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 7 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. Virtual markets excluded. #ad Full T&Cs 18+ Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. Full T&Cs

Key Terms and Conditions of JeffBet’s New Customer Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit JeffBet £30 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply 18+ #ad gambleaware Full T&Cs

JeffBet’s sign up offer is relatively simple to claim and then for bettors to play with their free bets, however, there are a few small things that players need to be aware of.

First off, new customers do not need a JeffBet promo code in order to claim the offer.

The qualifying wager must be worth £10 and placed with odds of 1/2 (1.50).

The initial £10 deposit cannot be made from Skrill or Neteller either.

The £30 free bets will then be accredited but can only be used on one sport, which once chosen cannot be deviated from.

Equally, players can only earn up to £200 from these free bets in total. Any winnings earned that surpass this threshold will be removed from the account.

Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days, if not used in their entirety.

JeffBet Existing Promotions and Offers

JeffBet again as one of the newer betting sites in the UK, relative to the others could be forgiven for not having a tonne of promotions on offer, however, they break the mould and have some available for their users to take advantage of.

This includes those offering cashback and even some free bets.

Champions League & Premier League Cashback

JeffBet are giving their bettors the chance to get 10% cashback on their Champions or Premier League betting, all the way up to £500.

Bettors must simply enter the below promo codes when depositing funds:

‘CLC’ - Champions League

‘EPLC’ - Premier League

These depend on which league punters are planning on wagering on, and once done, players can get 10% on any and all losses in these leagues, up to £500.

The cashback will be placed directly into players' accounts, up to seven days after the promotional period has finished.

Bettors must make sure to enter the promo code when depositing, wagers of £10 or more will only be considered and the cashback can only be claimed off of single wagers, any multi-leg or longer form bets will not count towards the promotion.

Free Bet Monday’s

For those who enjoy playing on Monday Night Football, this offer is for them as users can earn a £20 free bet when placing wagers on a Monday.

Players simply must deposit £50 on a Monday, using the code ‘FBM’.

Once done they must place this on any football between the hours of 00:00 - 23:59 on Monday.

Then £50 does not need to be placed on a single wager, but can only be placed on one sports betting market.

Once the £50 in real wagers has been accumulated, the £20 free bet will be added to players' accounts.

JeffBet’s Promo Code Review

Pros Cons Generous qualifying odds Short expiry window Decent set of free bets No promo code needed

JeffBet are possibly one of our favourite newer betting sites thanks to their truly excellent sign up offer, one that offers a tonne of handy features to any and all new players.

Starting with the fantastic qualifying odds, which not only are far lower than most other bookies but also offer punters a decent shot at winning this qualifying wager.

Of course after all of this, they still then get their £30 in free bets, something that simply cannot be sniffed at, surpassing lots of other smaller and newer bookmakers out there.

Something that is also massively impressive from a new betting site, these often have to start small; but not JeffBet.

Finally, the lack of any promo code means no JeffBet customer will miss out on their fantastic sign up offer, with all being eligible to claim it.

The expiry window, of just seven days, can be considered short, but this is also par for the course with most other betting sites' sign up offers, with users being hard-pressed to find free bet offers with a longer attached expiry date.

On the whole, JeffBet have well and truly come out of their shell and are offering a top-notch sign-up offer, one that any and all players would be well placed to check out, particularly if they are looking for a new betting site.

Personal Experience with JeffBet

JeffBet were at the top of my list for some time before they even landed in the UK, and I am pleased to say I have used them since their inception, back in 2022.

As such I know a thing or two about the ins and outs of their betting site, and I would not speak so highly of them if they weren’t a truly excellent option for players.

Straight off the bat, their sign up offer was super easy to claim and came in very handy for me. With no mess or fuss, I was able to get my £30 in free bets and make great use of them, even if I didn't win them all.

Beyond that, their promotions can come in handy, giving a little something back each time I play, but make sure to use the correct JeffBet promo codes.

For a newer betting site, they truly blew my expectations away, with a massive range of markets, all working extremely fluidly, providing a generally excellent level of betting experience.

JeffBet are a mainstay in my rotation of bookmakers and well worth checking out, particularly by new users who can make use of their sign up offer.

JeffBet Promo Code FAQs

What is the JeffBet Promo Code?

There is no JeffBet promo code needed to claim their sign up offer.

Some of their other existing customer promotions do require these, but as of right now, their sign up offer does not have a promo code attached to it.

What are the requirements for JeffBet wagering?

When claiming the JeffBet sign up offer, players must place their first bet with a value of £10 and odds that are above 1/2 (1.50).

How long does JeffBet take to withdraw?

JeffBet can take anywhere between 1-3 days to withdraw funds into their player's bank accounts.

Are JeffBet legit?

Yes, JeffBet are a real, safe and secure betting site, having been live and trusted by users since 2022.

They are licensed under the UK Gambling Commission and therefore must operate within the bounds of UK Law, including all of the user protection details that go along with that.