How to get Winter X Games Aspen 2026 tickets: Colorado Games, ticket prices, schedule & more

The 2026 Winter Olympics are approaching very fast on the horizon, and sports fanatics all over the globe are in a whirlwind of excitement. If you’re unable to get to Italy for the Milano Cortina Games, you could head to Aspen, Colorado instead, to savour some Stateside snow-filled escapades.
The Winter X Games, which gets underway this Friday (January 23), is marking its 25th anniversary at Buttermilk Mountain this year, and you could be there to take in the celebrations by booking tickets now.
It's set to be a thrilling three days of extreme sports action in the wintry wonderland of Aspen, and you could be there. Let GOAL take you through all the latest Winter X Games ticket information, including where you can buy them, how much they cost, and much more.
When are the Winter X Games Aspen 2026?
Winter X Games Aspen 2026 is taking place at Buttermilk Mountain from Friday, January 23, to Sunday, January 25.
As well as the established four skiing and five snowboarding disciplines, snowmobile events are also returning after a five-year absence.
How to buy Winter X Games Aspen 2026 tickets
While daily access to Winter X Games Aspen 2026 is free until 4pm, tickets are required to view the nighttime events and concerts. Tickets went on sale on the X Games site and via the event’s official ticket partner, Front Gate Tickets, at the end of September 2025.
In addition, fans can purchase Winter X Games tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels and looking for last-minute alternatives.
How much are Winter X Games Aspen 2026 tickets?
For those purchasing Winter X Games Aspen tickets via the X Games site, daily General Admission prices ranged from $29.99-$59.99, with 3-day passes available from $119.99.
It’s worth checking out secondary resellers, such as StubHub, if you’re struggling to purchase tickets for some days, as some sold out early through official routes or have limited stock available. Tickets are currently available from $46 upwards.
How to get Winter X Games Aspen 2026 hospitality tickets
As well as general admission tickets, Silver Lounge and Gold Lounge passes were also available for those looking for a more luxurious and exclusive Aspen experience.
Silver Lounge
Access to the indoor and heated SilverLounge located at the base of the competition courses with Aspen-chic seating and an outdoor patio. Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and late-night snacks included.
Daily prices ranged from $450-$550, with 3-day passes available from $1250.
Gold Lounge
Access to the indoor and heated Gold Lounge at the base of the SuperPipe with a hosted bar that sells beer, wine, and custom cocktails. Complimentary gourmet bites are provided.
Daily prices ranged from $1350-$1650, with 3-day passes available from $3500.
What is the Winter X Games Aspen 2026 Schedule?
|Date
|Time (MST)
|Event
|Friday, January 23
|12pm
|Women's Snowboard Slopestyle
|1.45pm
|Women's Ski Knuckle Huck
|4.45pm
|Women's Snowboard SuperPipe
|6.15pm
|Women's Ski SuperPipe
|7.30pm
|Men's Ski Big Air
|8.35pm
|Snowmobile Freestyle
|Saturday, January 24
|10.30am
|Men's Ski Slopestyle
|12.45pm
|Women's Ski Big Air
|2.30pm
|Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck
|4.30pm
|Snowmobile Speed and Style seeding
|5.45pm
|Women's Snowboard Big Air
|6.45pm
|Men's Snowboard Big Air
|7.45pm
|Men's Ski Knuckle Huck
|8.30pm
|Men's Snowboard SuperPipe
|Sunday, January 25
|10.30am
|Women's Ski Slopestyle
|12pm
|Men's Snowboard Slopestyle
|4pm
|Snowmobile Speed & Style
|5.15pm
|Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck
|6pm
|Men's Ski SuperPipe
Where are the Winter X Games Aspen 2026?
Aspen is in a remote area of the Rocky Mountains' Sawatch Range and Elk Mountains in Colorado. The city’s fortunes boomed in the mid-20th century when neighboring Aspen Mountain was developed into a ski resort.
Aspen is the world's second-highest-rated ski resort in terms of the quality and reliability of their skiing conditions. The north face of Aspen Mountain is the location of the mountain’s ski area, which is one of four adjacent ski areas operated collectively as Aspen/Snowmass.
Buttermilk Ski Area is situated about halfway between the cities of Aspen and Snowmass Village, and it’s renowned as being one of the best beginner mountains in the country to learn how to ski or snowboard. The Winter X Games has been held in Aspen at Buttermilk (ski area) every year since 2002.