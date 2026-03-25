Where to watch Arsenal today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Mikel Arteta'sArsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The Spaniard woke up a sleeping giant and made the Gunners an attractive proposition again.

Stars like Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard don the famous Red and White shirt that is growing increasingly popular in the United States.

As the Gunners are eying a Premier League trophy, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to follow them on their journey.

Live broadcast of Arsenal matches

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch All or Nothing: Arsenal

The North London giants collaborated with Amazon for their hit sports docuseries All or Nothing. The documentary, released in 2022, follows Arsenal's 2021-2022 season. Produced by BAFTA winner John Douglas, the series was narrated by Academy Award winner and lifelong Arsenal supporter Daniel Kaluuya.

You can catch the limited series on Amazon Prime Video, which also offers a free trial.

Where to watch Arsenal around the world

Supporters in the USA can watch most Arsenal Premier League matches on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. Broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

Country Broadcaster Canada Fubo LATAM ESPN Germany Sky Deutschland UK Sky Sports, TNT Sports Netherlands Viaplay Indian sub-continent Star Sports MENA beIN Sports Oceania Stan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest Arsenal game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to watch Arsenal with Spanish commentary

If you prefer watching Arsenal in Spanish, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock, which carry select Arsenal games, are your go-to homes.

Arsenal AFC tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Arsenal AFC tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Arsenal AFC kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.