Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-ARSENALAFP
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Arsenal today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Arsenal
Premier League
Champions League
Carabao Cup
FA Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal in the Premier League and all major competitions

Mikel Arteta'sArsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The Spaniard woke up a sleeping giant and made the Gunners an attractive proposition again.

Stars like Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard don the famous Red and White shirt that is growing increasingly popular in the United States.

As the Gunners are eying a Premier League trophy, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to follow them on their journey. 

Live broadcast of Arsenal matches

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch All or Nothing: Arsenal

The North London giants collaborated with Amazon for their hit sports docuseries All or Nothing. The documentary, released in 2022, follows Arsenal's 2021-2022 season. Produced by BAFTA winner John Douglas, the series was narrated by Academy Award winner and lifelong Arsenal supporter Daniel Kaluuya.

You can catch the limited series on Amazon Prime Video, which also offers a free trial.

Stream All or Nothing: Arsenal on Prime Video
Start a free trial now

Where to watch Arsenal around the world

Supporters in the USA can watch most Arsenal Premier League matches on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

Watch Arsenal in the Premier League and FA Cup on Fubo
Start a free trial now

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. Broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

CountryBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
LATAMESPN
GermanySky Deutschland
UKSky Sports, TNT Sports 
NetherlandsViaplay
Indian sub-continentStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
OceaniaStan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest Arsenal game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
Sign up

Where to watch Arsenal with Spanish commentary

If you prefer watching Arsenal in Spanish, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock, which carry select Arsenal games, are your go-to homes. 

Arsenal AFC tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Arsenal AFC tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book Arsenal tickets from €73
Buy now

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Arsenal AFC kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Arsenal jerseys at Fanatics
Buy now
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting