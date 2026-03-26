Where to watch AC Milan today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

AC Milan are one of the biggest football clubs in the world. The Rossoneri's rich heritage and continued success earned them millions of followers worldwide, and especially in the United States.

The club is home to Captain America, Christian Pulisic himself. Under Massimiliano Allegri, Milan made a wonderful start to life in Serie A. With stars like Luka Modric and Rafael Leao producing magic, they are an eye-pleasing watch.

As the Rossoneri aim to claim the Scudetto again, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to follow them this season.

Live broadcast of AC Milan matches

Where to watch AC Milan documentaries

ESPN’s renowned 30 for 30 documentary series turned its lens on AC Milan with an episode titled “Berlusconi: Condemned to Win.” The film examines Silvio Berlusconi’s evolution from media tycoon to AC Milan owner, depicting how his leadership propelled Milan onto the global stage while paralleling his ascent in Italian politics to the office of Prime Minister.

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Where to watch AC Milan around the world

Watching AC Milan is fairly simple for the fans in the US. They can just turn to Paramount+, which streams all the games of Serie A. Select matches air on CBS, CBS Sports Network and the free CBS Sports Golazo Network channel.

Milan's adventures in cup competitions like the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana can also be streamed on Paramount+

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. Broadcasters listed are for Serie A games.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo TV, TLN LATAM ESPN Germany DAZN UK TNT Sports, DAZN Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Ziggo Sport Indian Sub-Continent TBD MENA StarzPlay Oceania beIN Sports

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest AC Milan game, you can do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

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Where to watch AC Milan with Spanish commentary

Starting with the 2025-26 season, DAZN holds the Spanish-language rights to all Serie A games in the US. Every AC Milan league game with Spanish commentary is available on DAZN. A few games are also simulcast on FOX Deportes in the Spanish language.

AC Milan kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official UEFA Champions League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.