IPL 2026: Date, times, key players, tv and streaming links and more

The IPL (or Indian Premier League) gets bigger and better each year, and cricket enthusiasts all over the globe are counting down the days until the 2026 edition, the 18th in total, gets going on Saturday, March 28th, with the defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bangalore face....

The IPL has come a long way since it was first launched in 2008. Its unbelievable success led to numerous other cricket leagues sprouting all over the world. Despite the global growth in T20 events, the IPL remains the biggest and most prestigious T20 franchise competition in the world, with a brand value of $12 billion.

Let GOAL show you all the vital information you need for the IPL 2026 season, including where and when upcoming matches are taking place and how you can watch all the action live.

When does the IPL 2026 season start?

The tournament was initially slated for March 26, but the BCCI recently pushed the start date back by two days to March 28th, to allow a slightly larger gap following the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup final (which took place on March 8).

Where are the IPL 2026 matches taking place?

The 2026 IPL matches will be spread across a mix of traditional fortresses and several second-home venues, as the league expands to a massive 84-match schedule. Due to the State Assembly Elections (in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam), the BCCI is using a record 18 different venues this year to ensure the tournament runs smoothly without clashing with polling dates. The full venues include:

Bengaluru (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium): Will host the Opening Ceremony , five RCB home games, Qualifier 1 , and the Grand Final on May 31.

Will host the , five RCB home games, , and the on May 31. Naya Raipur (Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium): Serving as a second home for RCB

Serving as a second home for RCB Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium): Home of the Gujarat Titans and a likely venue for some playoff fixtures.

Home of the Gujarat Titans and a likely venue for some playoff fixtures. Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai Indians)

Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai Indians) Chennai: MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai Super Kings)

MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai Super Kings) Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi Capitals)

Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi Capitals) Kolkata: Eden Gardens (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Eden Gardens (Kolkata Knight Riders) Lucknow: BRSABV Ekana Stadium (Lucknow Super Giants)

BRSABV Ekana Stadium (Lucknow Super Giants) Mullanpur/Mohali: PCA New Stadium (Punjab Kings)

PCA New Stadium (Punjab Kings) Jaipur: Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Rajasthan Royals)

Who are the key players in the IPL 2026?

The 2026 IPL season is uniquely positioned as a changing of the guard year. With several legends taking on new roles and a record-breaking mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, these are the key players set to define the tournament:

Cameron Green (KKR): The Australian all-rounder became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, fetched by KKR for a staggering ₹25.20 crore. He is expected to step into the massive shoes of Andre Russell, who has moved into a coaching role.

Matheesha Pathirana (KKR): After being surprisingly released by CSK, the Sri Lankan 'Baby Malinga' was snapped up by KKR for ₹18 crore, forming a lethal pace duo with Green.

Prashant Veer & Kartik Sharma (CSK): The yellow army spent big on youth, making this duo the joint-most expensive uncapped players ever at ₹14.20 crore each. Veer is highly touted as the tactical successor to Ravindra Jadeja.

Sanju Samson (CSK): After years as the face of the Royals, Samson moves to Chennai. While Ruturaj Gaikwad remains captain, Samson is the centrepiece of their post-Dhoni batting era.

Ravindra Jadeja (RR): Returning to where it all began in 2008, Jadeja is expected to lead a young Rajasthan side, bringing veteran composure to a squad featuring stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Mohammed Shami (LSG): Moving from SRH via trade, Shami will lead the Lucknow pace attack alongside the lightning-fast (but injury-prone) Mayank Yadav.

Upcoming IPL 2026 schedule

Date Fixture March 28th Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad March 29th Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders March 30th Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings March 31th Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans April 1st Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals April 2nd Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad April 3rd Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings April 4th Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians April 4th Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals April 5th Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants April 5th Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings April 6th Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings April 7th Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians April 8th Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans April 9th Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants April 10th Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru April 11th Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad April 11th Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals April 12th Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans April 12th Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

🇬🇧 How to watch the IPL 2026 in the UK

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app at any time. The package starts from £22 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sport on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Non-Sky Customers can also stream the action with NOW TV. There are a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the Sports ‘Day Membership’, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channelsfor 24 hours for £14.99. NOW’s ‘Fully Flexible’ Sports membership again gives unlimited Sky Sports access, but over 30 days instead. That costs £34.99 a month and auto-renews unless cancelled before the end of the monthly period.

There’s also a ‘12-Month Saver’ package, where you are charged 20% less and pay only £27.99 a month. However, you need to sign up for a 12-month minimum term. After the 12-month minimum term, it auto-renews at £34.99 a month unless cancelled.

🇺🇸🇨🇦 How to watch the IPL 2026 in the US & Canada

Willow TV is a dedicated cricket broadcaster, and it’s the exclusive home of the IPL in the US. Here, you’ll find live and recorded match streaming, making it possible for fans to follow the action as it happens. Additionally, the platform provides detailed match analysis, commentary, and highlights, enriching the viewing experience.

FuboTV is a top-quality streaming service that includes Willow TV, offering access to the IPL and a whole world of sports. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans start from $84.99/month with a free 7-day trial available to new subscribers across all of its plans. The streaming service is a no-brainer for wrestling and general sports fans.

🇦🇺 How to watch IPL 2026 in Australia

You'll be able to watch all IPL 2026 matches on Fox Cricket channels on TV. If you don't have Fox and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this year's tournament. There are two subscription plan options. Here is a closer look at all of the details:

Kayo Standard

This is the entry-level plan, designed for individual viewers.

Price: $29.99 per month

$29.99 per month Simultaneous Streams: 1 screen at a time

1 screen at a time Video Quality: High Definition (up to 1080p)

High Definition (up to 1080p) Key Features: Full access to all 50+ sports, SplitView (watch multiple games on one screen), No lock-in contract.

Kayo Premium

This is the top-tier plan, targeted at households and those wanting the best visual experience.

Price: $45.99 per month

$45.99 per month Simultaneous Streams: 2 screens at a time

2 screens at a time Video Quality: 4K Ultra HD (on selected content and compatible devices)

(on selected content and compatible devices) Key Features: Everything in Standard, plus 4K streaming and an extra concurrent stream.

🌏 IPL 2026 coverage worldwide

Country Network/Streaming 🇿🇦 South Africa SuperSport 🇦🇺 Australia Foxtel, Kayo Sports, YuppTV 🇨🇦 Canada Willow TV, YuppTV, Fubo 🌎 Caribbean and Latin America Flow Sports, YuppTV 🇫🇷 France YuppTV 🇮🇳 India JioCinema, Disney Plus Hotstar 🌍 Middle East Noon

🛜 Watch the IPL 2026 from anywhere with a VPN

If you are unable to watch IPL matches live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can also check out our detailed VPN guide for other options.