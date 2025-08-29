This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4Getty Images Sport
Pranav Venkatesh

How to watch Coco Gauff's next tennis match: US Open schedule, TV channel, livestream

Coco Gauff is looking to lift her 2nd US Open title and rediscover her form on home turf. Can the 21 year old go all the way again? Find out how to watch Gauff in action at the US Open.

Coco Gauff, one of the shining stars of the US and world tennis circuit, is set to take the court at the US Open beginning soon. The 21-year-old is looking to add another grand slam to make it two out of four this season. Gauff's recent form has been rocky, but she remains hopeful of turning a corner, starting with the ongoing Cincinnati Open.

Whether you're a longtime fan or just catching the excitement, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about watching her next match live.

When is Coco Gauff's Next Match?

Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4Getty Images

Coco Gauff is in action at the Cincinnati Open currently. She won her first WTA 1000 title at the same tournament in 2023 before going on to lift the US Open in the same year. After a 4th-round exit at the Canadian Open, she is looking in good touch again after a second-round victory against Wang Xinyu.

She will be up against Magdalena Frech in the third round of the US Open after beating Ajla Tomljanovic and Donna Vekic in the first and second rounds, respectively. Gauff was tearful on court after a second-round win against Croatian Vekic, thanking US gymnast Simone Biles for bringing a "bit of calm". 

Speaking after the match, she said, "She helped me pull it out. "I thought if she can go on a six-inch beam with all the pressures in the world, then I can hit the ball into this court. It brought me a little bit of calm. She is an inspiration to me, and her presence helped me win."

US Open 2025: Coco Gauff's Schedule

2023 US Open - Day 13Getty Images

The 2023 US Open champion will enter the tournament as seed number 2, as things stand. A win at the Cincinnati Open might not be enough for her to eclipse Aryna Sabalenka as the world number 1, but it just might be enough to cement her second spot.

Gauff's path to the finals will be revealed once the draw is finalised on Thursday, August 21.

  • Round: Third Round 
  • Opponent: Magdalena Frech 
  • Date: August 30th, 2025 
  • Time: TBD
  • Venue: TBD
What TV Channel is Showing Coco Gauff's Match?

For the eleventh season in a row, ESPN will be the official broadcaster of the US Open in the USA. The broadcasting giant shows almost all major matches of the tournament, including Coco Gauff's, on its multiple channels like ESPN1 and ESPN2. 

Apart from the usual English commentary, through ESPN Deportes, fans can even watch Coco Gauff live in Spanish.

How to Livestream Coco Gauff's US Open Match?

Do not worry if you cut the cable. You can still stream Coco Gauff live at the US Open. ESPN network channels are available on streaming services like Fubo and DirecTV Stream. You can access all the channels and stream Gauff's games in English and Spanish.

Besides, ESPN offers its own streaming service, ESPN+, which shows all the games of the tournament. 

The Bottom Line

Coco Gauff is a two-time Grand Slam winner. She started her haul on home turf in 2023. Having already lifted the French Open, she looks to make it three and push herself to new levels. Join the journey as Gauff begins her hunt for the title.

Frequently asked questions

This year, the US Open starts on Sunday, August 24, and runs through Sunday, September 7.

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open this year. Fresh off his Wimbledon 2025 win, Sinner is riding high, and all eyes are on him as the final Grand Slam of the year gets underway, and Aryna Sabalenka, who’s been on a tear this season. Both return to New York aiming to defend their titles and add another Grand Slam to their impressive resumes.

The US Open has been won a record six times in the Open Era, with Serena Williams and Chris Evert both claiming half a dozen triumphs in the women’s singles. In the men’s singles, the record is five times and is shared by Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors.

In the UK, the US Open will be available to watch live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK. If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app at any time. Packages start from £20 per month with Sky Stream. 

In the United States, ESPN is presenting the US Open for its 17th consecutive year and provides comprehensive live coverage throughout the tournament. ESPN’s networks will showcase first-to-last-ball coverage with 170+ hours on TV via ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, as well as 110+ hours of Spanish language coverage on ESPN Deportes. For the second year, the men’s championship will be televised live on ABC. And for the first time, ESPN will have live coverage on the new Day 1 on Sunday with coverage on ABC and ESPN2.

If you don't have cable at home, you can tune in with a FuboTV subscription for access to the US Open and a whole world of sports. Fubo subscription plans start from $84.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers. With over 200 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for tennis and general sports fans.

