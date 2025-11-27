This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Malmo Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Nottingham Forest and Malmoe FF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will play Malmo FF on Thursday at The City Ground for a UEFA Europa League group stage match. 

Nottingham Forest is currently 23rd in the Europa League standings with five points, while Malmö FF is 33rd with a point. This match is crucial for both teams’ hopes of advancing from the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Malmo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in Canada. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Malmo FF kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League
City Ground, Nottingham

The match will be played on Thursday at The City Ground, with kick-off at 3 pm ET or 12 pm PT for fans in Canada. 

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Malmoe FF lineups

MAL
Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest are still without Ola Aina and Douglas Luiz, both nursing thigh problems, while Chris Wood continues his recovery from a knee issue.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is out with a hip injury, and Dilane Bakwa remains unavailable. Angus Gunn also misses out through a knee complaint and cannot be selected, along with Taiwo Awoniyi, Omari Hutchinson and Jair Cunha, who are all ineligible.

Malmo FF team news

Malmo have their own injury concerns, with Arnor Sigurdsson sidelined by a thigh problem, Gentian Lajqi recovering from an ACL injury and Erik Botheim continuing his rehabilitation from a broken leg. 

