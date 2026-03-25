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Where to watch Portland Timbers today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Portland Timbers
Major League Soccer
TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Timbers in the MLS and all major competitions

Portland Timbers were established in 2009 after Portland was awarded an MLS expansion franchise. The name Timbers has a rich history, which dates back to 1975 when a team with a similar name featured in the North American Soccer League. Their reputation played a part in naming Portland 'Soccer City USA'. 

Portland Timbers commenced their MLS journey in 2011 and rose to fame in 2015 when they won the MLS Cup. They also won the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020. As of now, they share an intense rivalry with Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps, and are deemed as one of the finest MLS teams.

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information regarding their upcoming matches and broadcasts.

Live broadcast of Portland Timbers matches

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers
Apple TV

Where to watch Portland Timbers documentaries

Numerous documentaries have been made on the Portland Timbers. This includes 'The Magic Was Real', a 35-minute documentary revolving around their 2015 MLS Cup season. Other documentaries such as CONCACAF Beyond the Pitch: Portland Timbers & Thorns (covers both the MLS and NWSL clubs), and The Rivalry, a mockumentary highlighting the rivalry with Seattle Sounders, are top watches too. 

DocumentaryWhere to Watch
CONCACAF Beyond the Pitch: Portland Timbers & ThornsCONCACAF YouTube Channel
The Magic Was Real / The RivalryPortland Timbers YouTube Channel

Where to watch Portland Timbers worldwide

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Portland Timbers' MLS games on Apple TV using an MLS Season Pass. Select nationally televised matches and playoffs will also be available on Fox Sports 1. 

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For fans who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal of Portland Timbers' MLS fixtures.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
UKTNT Sports, Discovery+
IndiaEurosport, Apple TV
AustraliaApple TV
CanadaTSN, RDS (selective matches), Apple TV

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Watch Portland Timbers anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
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Where to watch Portland Timbers with Spanish commentary

Apple TV provides a Spanish feed for Portland Timbers' MLS matches, but you will have to buy an MLS Season Pass to access it. 

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