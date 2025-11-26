This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoInter
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Inter Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid and Inter will clash at Riyadh Air Metropolitano for a Champions League contest on Wednesday.

It will be Atleti's perfect home record against the Italian's all-win run in the League Phase so far, which sets up a compelling match where one of those streaks must end.  

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In Canada, the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Inter will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Inter lineups

Atletico MadridHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
1
J. Musso
3
M. Ruggeri
17
D. Hancko
16
N. Molina
2
C
J. Gimenez
8
P. Barrios
5
J. Cardoso
4
C. Gallagher
19
J. Alvarez
10
A. Baena
20
G. Simeone
1
Y. Sommer
95
A. Bastoni
25
M. Akanji
31
Y. Bisseck
7
P. Zielinski
20
H. Calhanoglu
30
C. Augusto
32
F. Dimarco
23
N. Barella
14
A. Bonny
10
C
L. Martinez

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

ATM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

INT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Atletico Madrid team news

While midfielder Marcos Llorente and goalkeeper Jan Oblak are doubts, Robin Le Normand is still sidelined with a knee injury.

If Oblak is unavailable, Juan Musso would likely make his first European appearance of the campaign.

Antoine Griezmann was rested over the weekend and is expected to battle with Giacomo Raspadori and Alexander Sorloth to partner Julian Alvarez up front.

Inter team news

Lautaro Martinez is starring at his 50th start in the European top flight.

Elsewhere, troubled with an ankle problem, Denzel Dumfries may join Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Darmian on the sidelines.

With Mkhitaryan out, Petar Sucic and Piotr Zielinski will be vying for a starting spot in the midfield.

Ange-Yoan Bonny and Marcus Thuram will compete with Francesco Pio Esposito to partner with Martinez up front, while Carlos Augusto is an option to fill in for Dumfries on the right side.

Form

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATM

Last 4 matches

INT

3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

3

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/4
Both teams scored
1/4

Standings

Useful links

