Liverpool vs West Ham predictions: Must-win for top-four ambition

Our betting expert expects Liverpool to continue their positive run of form and condemn West Ham to another league defeat.

Best bets for Liverpool vs West Ham

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.61 on bet365

Three-way handicap - Liverpool to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Player to score - Mo Salah at odds of 2.05 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Joy for both sides

Liverpool’s attacking output has taken a knock this season. They’ve scored 42 goals in the Premier League, which puts them sixth in the offence table. Their average of 1.56 goals per game is far below last season’s 2.26.

Defensively, they conceded an average of 1.30 goals per game, which is up from 1.08 last term. Mistakes in defence have been costly, giving West Ham reason to believe they can score at Anfield.

The visitors scored 15 goals in their 13 away league matches, but they also shipped 22 goals in that run. Overall, only Wolves (51) and Burnley (52) have conceded more goals in the league than the Hammers this season (49).

As a result, the chances of both teams getting some joy on Saturday are high. West Ham have seen both teams score in 59% of their league fixtures at any venue. Meanwhile, Liverpool produced the same number, but it goes up to 62% when playing at Anfield.

Liverpool vs West Ham Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.61 on bet365

Reds eye fifth straight win

Nobody would have expected Liverpool to lose their home fixture against Manchester City two weeks ago. The Reds were ahead 1-0 with just six minutes left to play, but they ended up with a blemish on their record. That defeat was their sole setback across their previous six outings, with victories in all the others.

Slot’s men hope to build on three wins on the bounce in all competitions. However, they’re set to come up against a West Ham side that should be growing in confidence. The Hammers are unbeaten in their most recent four outings, regardless of the venue or competition.

The London club have won just one of those matches in regulation time. A point here would be seen as a success. The problem for them is that the Reds have won each of the last four head-to-heads. Two of those meetings saw Liverpool score exactly five goals, which is why we’re leaning towards a heavy victory for the hosts.

Liverpool vs West Ham Betting Tip 2: Three-way handicap - Liverpool to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Egyptian King rediscovers his best form

Mo Salah hasn't been at his best for Liverpool this season, and he’ll be the first to own up to that. The Egyptian King’s last Premier League goal for the Reds came in November. However, he was absent for a little over a month due to international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah won the Golden Boot last season with 29 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League alone. If Liverpool can get him back to his best, the run-in should be far easier for the Reds. He scored in the FA Cup last week and hopes to add to his four league goals for the club this season.

Salah has been impressive against West Ham. He enjoys a record of 13 goals scored and seven assists in 19 personal head-to-heads. The Egyptian sat out the reverse fixture. However, he has produced a goal and three assists in his previous two games against the Hammers.

Liverpool vs West Ham Betting Tip 3: Player to score - Mo Salah at odds of 2.05 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

Liverpool 3-1 West Ham Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Dominic Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Mohamed Salah; West Ham: Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool’s defence of their Premier League crown hasn’t gone according to plan, to say the least. The Reds are 19 points worse off than they were at the same stage last season. To put it into context, if they’d won those points this term, they’d be three points clear at the top of the league.

Arne Slot’s men are instead embroiled in a battle for Champions League places, where they’re at the back of the pack. Manchester United’s win at Everton on Monday night means Liverpool are three points adrift of fourth place and level with Chelsea, who sit fifth.

The goal between now and the end of the season is clear for the champions — they can’t afford to drop any more points. Maximum points are essential if the Merseysiders are to break back into the top four. There’s still hope of claiming silverware. The FA Cup and Champions League are still to play as the season reaches its crucial stages.

West Ham’s survival bid has seen a modest lift since mid-January. As a result, the Hammers occupy 18th place, just two points away from safety. Liverpool actually did them a favour last weekend by beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s charges must now gear themselves up for the trip to Anfield, where they haven’t won since 2015. However, as Forest travel to Brighton, the Londoners will be desperate to take something from Liverpool and aid their Premier League fight.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs West Ham

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Ekitike

West Ham expected lineup: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Fernandes, Magassa, Bowen, Soucek, Summerville, Castellanos