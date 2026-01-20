This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga tickets from €172
Rob Norcup

How to get Villarreal vs Real Madrid tickets: La Liga fixture, Villarreal information & more

All you need to know about securing seats to the tantalising top-3 clash from Spain

Villarreal looks to maintain its forward momentum this season. Following 8th (2023/24) and 5th (2024/25) place finishes in La Liga, they are currently aiming to consolidate 3rd spot, a position they’ve remarkably maintained since September. 

They’ve got a huge test up next, though, as Real Madrid, who sit in second, 7 points above them, visit the Estadio de la Ceramica (aka El Madrigal) on Saturday (January 24). It promises to be one of the matches of the Spanish season, and you could be there.

Are we set for another goal fest? You could sit in the stands to find out. Let GOAL provide you with all the vital information you need to know for the upcoming Villarreal vs. Real Madrid La Liga match, including where to buy tickets, their cost, and more.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga tickets from €172 Buy now

When is the Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

DateFixture (CET)VenueTickets
Sat, Jan 24Villarreal vs Real Madrid (9pm)Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal)Tickets


Estadio de la Ceramica is a football stadium in Villarreal, Spain. It's been the home ground of Villarreal CF since opening in 1923. The stadium has a capacity of 23,000, a figure which is half the population of the town itself. In January 2017, Villarreal changed the name of its stadium from El Madrigal to Estadio de la Ceramica, to recognise the local industry.

Champions League
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM

How to buy Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match tickets

There are various ways in which you can purchase Villarreal match tickets. They are available via the ticket portal on the club’s official site, as well in the stadium store, the Villarreal town centre store, and the stadium box office.

However, with the club having 20,000+ season ticket holders in a stadium that holds 23,000, it’s not always straightforward buying tickets through the club, especially for some of the bigger fixtures against Real Madrid or Barcelona, and the Derbi de la Comunitat vs Valencia.

If tickets are sold out, or you’re hoping to snap up last-minute seats, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

What to expect from Villareal vs Real Madrid?

Villarreal have only lost four league games this season. One of those setbacks came in the reverse fixture against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu back in September. Despite keeping Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Co. under wraps during a tight first half, Los Blancos would go into overdrive during the second period, running out 3-1 winners at the final whistle. It was a hugely entertaining and fiery encounter, and we are hoping for more of the same this weekend.

The Yellow Submarine may have been sunk in their previous three match-ups against Real Madrid, but they’ve put up spirited performances in the majority of those encounters and an electric atmosphere is guaranteed inside the iconic Estadio de la Ceramica. Villarreal’s last home success over the Spanish giants came in January 2023. Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno netted either side of a penalty from Karim Benzema to send the yellow-draped supporters home in high spirits.

Two seasons ago (May 2024), the crowd at ‘La Ceramica’ was treated to one of the most memorable match-ups ever between Villarreal and Real Madrid. Despite heading down the tunnel with their heads in their hands after leaking four first-half goals, the yellows would come roaring back fantastically to draw the match 4-4. Alexander Sorloth scored all four goals for Villarreal to leave the stadium rocking.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match tickets: How much do they cost?

While tickets for Villarreal's La Liga matches can cost between €20 - €50, the price for some of the marquee fixtures, like against Real Madrid, is likely to start from €70 upwards.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from €172 upwards.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga tickets Buy now

How to get Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match hospitality tickets

If you want to make your visit to Villarreal a more luxurious one, there are hospitality options available at La Ceramica too, including the ‘Match Groc Experience’, which costs €275 per person (although you’ll likely have to pay more for the bigger matches). The package includes:

  • A museum ticket for Inmersion Villarreal
  • Watching the team arrive from inside the stadium
  • A visit to the VIP box and press room
  • Watch the warm-up from pitchside
  • Exclusive Meet & Greet with the players after the match
  • Official Villarreal CF scarf
  • Super Tribuna VIP ticket

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Recent head-to-head matches

DateCompetitionResultVenue
October 2025 La LigaReal Madrid 3-1 VillarrealSantiago Bernabeu (Madrid)
March 2025La LigaVillarreal 1-2 Real MadridLa Ceramica (Villarreal)
October 2024La LigaReal Madrid 2-0 VillarrealSantiago Bernabeu (Madrid)
May 2024La LigaVillarreal 4-4 Real MadridLa Ceramica (Villarreal)
December 2023La LigaReal Madrid 4-1 VillarrealSantiago Bernabeu (Madrid)
April 2023La LigaReal Madrid 2-3 VillarrealSantiago Bernabeu (Madrid)

Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga tickets from €172 Buy now

Frequently asked questions

There are various ways in which you can purchase Villarreal match tickets. They are available via the ticket portal on the club’s official site, as well in the stadium store, the Villarreal town centre store and the stadium box office.
However, with the club having 20,000+ season ticket holders in a stadium that holds 23,000, it’s not always straightforward buying tickets through the club, especially for some of the bigger fixtures against Real Madrid or Barcelona and the the Derbi de la Comunitat vs Valencia.

Yes, those looking to attend Villarreal matches may also wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, in order to obtain tickets.

Those fans travelling to Villarreal’s Estadio de la Ceramica can use various modes of transport

By train: Villarreal is served by Line C-6 of the Cercanías Valencia commuter train and is on Line 50 of the Renfe Medium Distance (Media Distancia) line between Valencia and Tortosa.

By car: Villarreal is on the motorway, Autopista AP-7 (Autopista del Mediterráneo), which connects with Valencia and takes less than 1 hour. Barcelona is about 3 hours away.

Walking: The stadium is extremely convenient to reach on foot. It’s just ten minutes from the centre of Villarreal and about 20 minutes from the city’s train station.

By bus: Inside Villarreal you can catch the local Bus Urba, route (Linia) L1A and L1B, running connecting with the heart of the city and the train station and dropping you off near the ground.

Yes, you can buy Villarreal match tickets from the La Ceramica’s box office (Taquillas), which is opened on match days, two hours prior to kick-off. You can also buy tickets at the club’s official store at the ground, as well as the official store in the centre of Villarreal.

Villarreal get their nickname from The Beatles song, which became an unofficial club anthem in the 1960s. The club’s jersey has been yellow since 1947.

Yes, you can tour the Estadio de la Ceramica. The guided tour includes access to the official museum and a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium. The experience lasts up to 2 hours and is available in English, as well as Spanish
Tours run on Thursday and Friday afternoons, Saturday morning and evening and Sunday mornings, with tickets priced at €15 for visitors aged 12 and over.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0