You could say that for some football fans, the Super Bowl halftime show is just as iconic as the sporting event itself. From Rihanna to the Rolling Stones, some of the biggest names in the music business have graced the stage at halftime.

Over the years, there have been controversies and talked about moments that have broken the internet, and the show itself has progressed from marching bands to blockbuster artists.

But, as Super Bowl LX approaches, the big question is - who is performing at the Super Bowl 2026? GOAL brings you a Super Bowl halftime guide that has you covered with all the information you need.

Who is performing at Super Bowl LX?

This year,Bad Bunnywill take center stage at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show. The Puerto Rican was announced as the performer last September, in a forty-second advert showing the star sitting on top of the goal posts, with the sun setting on a beautiful beach landscape.

This week, Bad Bunny took home three Grammy awards for Best Album and Best Latin Pop Album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, and for Best Global Music Performance. He made history by becoming the first Spanish-language artist to win Album of the Year.

He used his time on the podium to speak out against ICE, who have been wreaking havoc across the US: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out,” he said. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we’re humans, and we are Americans … The only thing more powerful than hate is love, so please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them, we love our people, we love our families, and that’s the way to do it, we love.”

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The 13-minute set means it can be a fine art of squeezing in some big hits whilst giving the audience a unique stage performance. With Bad Bunny recently winning Best Album at the Grammys for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, you can certainly expect a whole host of songs from it to feature, but also some of his biggest hits from the past.

So, there's one thing for sure: there will be something for new and old fans alike.

Who has performed at past Super Bowl halftime shows?

There has been no shortage of big names who have performed at a Super Bowl halftime show. It's a big deal and some would say an honor to be invited to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show. Last year, Kendrick Lamar performed in and it was a spectacular show, with the rapper making an impactful stage performance.

Going back even further, numerous big names have performed, like Coldplay, Madonna, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, and Paul McCartney, just to name a few. But it was Michael Jackson's 1993 performance in Los Angeles that really changed the game. Before then, the halftime shows were dominated by college marching bands and tribute shows.

When was the first-ever Super Bowl halftime show?

The Super Bowl has always had a halftime show since it began in 1967. The show consisted of the Liberty Bell, which was performed by the University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band, and the University of Michigan Marching Band also performed at the halftime show.

📺 How can I watch Super Bowl LX?

In the US, if you're watching on television, the Super Bowl will air on NBC, which is a great option to watch the game for free on terrestrial TV. But if you want to stream the game on your mobile or laptop, it couldn't be easier withPeacock. Plans start at $7.99 a month for a Select plan, which includes live sports and Peacock originals.

In the UK, the match will be free-to-air on ITV.

🎟️ Can I buy tickets for Super Bowl LX?

Tickets for the Super Bowl 2026 are typically sold directly by the NFL, unlike regular-season seats, which are sold through their official retail partner, Ticketmaster.

Like other high-demand games in the additional club and international competitions, these tickets are distributed by ballot in an attempt to offer fans a balanced and fair approach to sales.

Because of this, tickets are most often sold through second-hand retailers such as StubHub, offering a wide variety of options for the big game itself.