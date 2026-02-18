How to buy Rangers 2025/26 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices & season ticket information

You have to go back to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season for the last time Rangers FC reigned supreme as league champions. However, with former Southampton head honcho, Russell Martin, the newly appointed Gers boss, the Blues side of Glasgow are hoping that the forthcoming 2025/26 season proves to be a positive one.

But how can you get your hands on Rangers tickets for this season, as they look to wrestle the Scottish Premiership crown away from arch-rivals Celtic? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing Rangers play live during the 2025/26 campaign.

Upcoming Rangers fixtures at Ibrox Stadium

Below, you can find Rangers’ upcoming home fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Thu 19 Feb 2026 TBD (First Leg) Europa League Play-off Tickets Sun 22 Feb 2026 at Livingston (A) Scottish Premiership Tickets Thu 26 Feb 2026 TBD (Second Leg) Europa League Play-off Tickets Sun 1 Mar 2026 vs Celtic (H) Scottish Premiership Tickets Sun 8 Mar 2026 vs Celtic (H) Scottish Cup Quarter-Final Tickets Sun 15 Mar 2026 at St Mirren (A) Scottish Premiership Tickets Sat 21 Mar 2026 vs Aberdeen (H) Scottish Premiership Tickets Sat 4 Apr 2026 vs Dundee United (H) Scottish Premiership Tickets Sat 11 Apr 2026 at Falkirk (A) Scottish Premiership Tickets 18/19 Apr 2026 Potential Semi-Final Scottish Cup Tickets 25/26 Apr 2026 TBD (Post-Split Rd 1) Scottish Premiership Tickets 2/3 May 2026 TBD (Post-Split Rd 2) Scottish Premiership Tickets 9/10 May 2026 TBD (Post-Split Rd 3) Scottish Premiership Tickets 12/13 May 2026 TBD (Post-Split Rd 4) Scottish Premiership Tickets Sat 16 May 2026 TBD (Final Day) Scottish Premiership Tickets Sat 23 May 2026 Potential Final Scottish Cup Tickets

How to buy Rangers tickets?

Rangers' position as one of the two dominant clubs in Scottish football is key to their global appeal. They remain a popular team for both homegrown and international supporters, often commanding sell-out figures for routine matches against lower-league opposition or in knockout cup competitions.

There are still multiple ticketing options for Rangers games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages. First to season ticket holders, then to club members (MyGers members), who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases and then to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Rangers tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as LiveFootballTickets as a way of securing themselves a seat.

How much are Rangers tickets?

Adult Rangers fans looking for a seat at Ibrox on a single-game basis in the Scottish Premiership will struggle to find tickets for less than £50.

This figure will rise further depending on factors such as seat location, fixture date and opponent. The same seat may be priced differently from game to game, while the high demand for Rangers tickets, in general, means most options could be sold out even before fans can take a look.

Tickets on secondary platforms start from around £100, so you can secure a ticket to the match you want.

When are Rangers vs Celtic?

If you're looking to see the Old Firm face off against each other, Rangers vs Celtic tickets might be hard to get your hands on. With the rivalry dating as far back as 1888, this is an intense match-up with plenty of history behind it. Here's everything you need to know below.

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Sun 1 Mar 2026, 12:00 Rangers vs Celtic (Ibrox) Scottish Premiership Tickets Sun 8 Mar 2026, 13:00 Rangers vs Celtic (Ibrox) Scottish Cup Quarter-Final Tickets May 2026 (TBD) Celtic vs Rangers (Celtic Park) Scottish Premiership (Post-Split) Tickets Sat 23 May 2026 Potential Final (Hampden) Scottish Cup Tickets

What to expect from Rangers 2025/26?

Could Rangers finally leapfrog city rivals, Celtic, at the top of the Premiership ladder? It’s all set up to be an exhilarating season north of the border, with both ‘Old Firm’ rivals currently tied on 55 league titles apiece.

It may have been a tough and torturous road back for Rangers following their demotion to the Third Division, before the start of the 2012/13 season, but Rangers’ fervent support has never wavered, and match day tickets to Ibrox are always in very high demand. Boasting over 600 supporters' clubs in over 35 countries, Rangers are undoubtedly one of the most popular clubs in the world.

Founded in 1872, Rangers are one of Scotland's oldest and most successful clubs, with a rich history, domestically and in Europe. With 118 major honours to their name, Rangers have won 55 Scottish League titles, 34 Scottish Cups, 28 Scottish League Cups and one European Cup Winners’ Cup - it’s quite the trophy cabinet, and they’ll be hoping to challenge for honours on both fronts once again this season.

The Gers will be desperate to reach the group stage of the Champions League, having exited during the qualifying stages of the competition in both of the previous two campaigns. Those European nights underneath the Ibrox lights never fail to thrill the senses, and an electric atmosphere is always guaranteed. The midweek games also offer supporters another opportunity to bag themselves seats at the iconic stadium.

How to get Rangers season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at Ibrox for every Rangers home game in the Scottish Premiership during the 2025/26 season. It guarantees the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the thrilling league action. Adult season tickets cost from approximately £450 upwards, with concessions available for seniors and juniors.

There are a massive 45,000 season ticket holders at Rangers, that’s more than clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City. As the vast majority of those get renewed every season, it’s really difficult to become a new season ticket holder. For the few that do go on sale, there is a waiting list of well over 10,000, so even if you were to join today, it would likely be several years before you got to the front of the queue.

The only option is to pick up a MyGers membership and enter your name onto the club's waiting list for future season tickets, allowing you to stay informed as and when they may become available.

For the upcoming campaign, more than 98% of supporters have renewed their season tickets. Around 1,000 season tickets, which include all 19 home league matches, will be made available to supporters on the waiting list though.

What are Rangers hospitality tickets & packages?

With a rich history that has kept them at the top of the domestic game, it is not too surprising that Rangers have the hospitality packages to match and it’s another way to guarantee yourself tickets at Ibrox.

There is a wide range of options available, from Club 72 (a Sports Bar with a relaxed atmosphere) to Executive Boxes with incredible food and drink and five-star hospitality. Packages start from £200 upwards and a full breakdown can be viewed on the official club site.

Where to stay around Ibrox Stadium?

If you're travelling to Glasgow to watch a Rangers game at Ibrox, you can check out the places to stay near the stadium. The interactive map below shows what is available within close proximity to the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

History of Ibrox Stadium

Ibrox Stadium is located on the south side of the River Clyde in the Ibrox area of Glasgow, Scotland. The venue opened as Ibrox Park in 1899 and has been the home ground of Rangers since then, although of course, undergoing a host of renovations over that period. Ibrox is the third-largest football stadium in Scotland (15th in the UK), after Celtic Park and Hampden Park, with an all-seated capacity of just over 50,000.

The Ibrox pitch is surrounded by four covered all-seater stands, officially known as the Bill Struth Main (south), Broomloan Road (west), Sandy Jardine (north) and Copland Road (east) Stands. Each stand has two tiers, with the exception of the Bill Struth Main Stand, which has had three tiers since the Club Deck was added in 1991.

As well as playing host to Scotland international matches on numerous occasions, Ibrox has also been the venue for a multitude of non-sporting events, with musical acts such as Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, Elton John and Bon Jovi all playing concerts there.