How to buy MLS 2026 tickets: Major League Soccer opening weekend, fixtures, prices & more

It’s going to be an epic year for soccer supporters in North America with the FIFA World Cup taking place in their own backyard this summer. To help whet the appetite, a brand new season of Major League Soccer gets underway on February 21. Don’t delay if you want to pick up tickets to some of the enthralling encounters that lie in store.

The growth and expansion of the beautiful game in America has been rapid in recent times. Over 11 million supporters attended MLS encounters last season, and the stadiums are set to be packed to the rafters once again over the coming months.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your own Stateside soccer fantasies come true by securing a ticket to an MLS match-up this season, including where you can purchase them and how much they will cost.

Everything to know about MLS 2026

Date Feb 21 – Nov 7 (regular season), Nov/Dec TBA (playoffs) Teams Regular season: 30 (15 in Eastern Conference & 15 in Western Conference)

Playoffs: 18 (9 from Eastern Conference & 9 from Western Conference) Format Regular season: Each team plays 34 matches (17 at home and 17 away)

Playoffs: Knockout rounds starting with two Wild card matches Location USA and Canada Tickets Tickets

Upcoming MLS 2026 games

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Sat Feb 21 St.Louis vs Charlotte (1.30pm) Energizer Park (St. Louis) Tickets Cincinnati vs Atlanta (4.45pm) TQL Stadium (Cincinnati) Tickets D.C. United vs Philadelphia (7.30pm) Audi Field (Washington) Tickets Orlando vs New York (7.30pm) Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando) Tickets Vancouver vs Salt Lake (7.30pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Austin vs Minnesota (7.30pm) Q2 Stadium (Austin) Tickets Dallas vs Toronto (7.30pm) Toyota Stadium (Dallas) Tickets Houston vs Chicago (7.30pm) Shell Energy Stadium (Houston) Tickets Nashville vs New England (7.30pm) GEODIS Park (Nashville) Tickets LAFC vs Miami (7.30pm) Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles) Tickets Portland vs Columbus (7.30pm) Providence Park (Portland) Tickets San Diego vs Montreal (7.30pm) Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego) Tickets San Jose vs Kansas City (7.30pm) PayPal Park (San Jose) Tickets Sun Feb 22 LA Galaxy vs New York City (4pm) Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson) Tickets Seattle vs Colorado (6.15pm) Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Sat Feb 28 Chicago vs Montreal (1.30pm) Soldier Field (Chicago) Tickets New York vs New England (4.45pm) Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison) Tickets Colorado vs Portland (2.30pm) DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City) Tickets Minnesota vs Cincinnati (3.30pm) Allianz Field (Saint Paul) Tickets Salt Lake vs Seattle (5.30pm) America First Field (Sandy) Tickets San Jose vs Atlanta (5.30pm) PayPal Park (San Jose) Tickets Vancouver vs Toronto (6.30pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Dallas vs Nashville (7.30pm) Toyota Stadium (Dallas) Tickets Houston vs LAFC (7.30pm) Shell Energy Stadium (Houston) Tickets Kansas City vs Columbus (7.30pm) Sporting Park (Kansas City) Tickets LA Galaxy vs Charlotte (7.30pm) Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson) Tickets Sun Mar 1 Austin vs D.C. United (1.30pm) Q2 Stadium (Austin) Tickets Philadelphia vs New York City (4.30pm) Subaru Park (Chester) Tickets San Diego vs St. Louis (6pm) Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego) Tickets Orlando vs Miami (7pm) Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando) Tickets

How to buy MLS 2026 tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for MLS games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages.

To purchase MLS tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official MLS site, access ticket portals on the individual club sites or check out Ticketmaster, which is the official MLS ticketing partner.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

How much are MLS 2026 tickets?

The cost of MLS match tickets can fluctuate widely, although the average price tends to be around $25-$50.

Preseason and regular season tickets typically cost less compared to marquee games and playoff encounters, which can cost significantly more.

Prices also fluctuate based on factors like team performance, rivalry intensity and seat location, with pitchside or VIP sections commanding much higher prices than upper-level seating. Market demand is a major driver; when a team is performing well or facing a high-profile opponent, prices tend to rise.

For example, a number of the biggest attendances during the regular season were set when Inter Miami and Messi came to town. The size and capacity of the venue also play a role, with larger stadiums typically offering a wider range of ticket prices.

Keep tabs on the league's official site or the individual club sites for additional ticket information, including availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from $15.

What to expect from the MLS 2026 season?

Amazingly, it’s been less than three months since Inter Miami were holding the MLS Cup aloft at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, following their 3-1 victory over Vancouver. It proved to be an epic climax to a thrilling MLS season and we can’t wait for more of the same during 2026.

Lionel Messi failed to net during the MLS Playoffs curtain-closer, but unsurprisingly he did pull the strings, providing two assists. It was another momentous season for the sensational Argentinian, who not only picked up the Golden Boot having bagged 29 goals, but also the 2025 MVP prize for a second-year running. A feat no other MLS player has achieved before.

The defending MLS champions may have lost the services of influential Spanish duo, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, but they’ll be truly thankful that the talismanic Messi will continue to weave his magic for them this season. His presence remains the cornerstone of Inter Miami’s sporting and commercial identity, as well as giving a huge boost to Major League Soccer in general.

The Herons have also invested wisely in the offseason, snaring 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Dayne St. Clair and Mexican striker, German Berterame, to name just a couple.

Although Inter Miami were the most successful side in terms of silverware, it was Atlanta United once again who topped the attendance standings. An average of over 43,000 supporters attended 'Five Stripes' MLS matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last season. That figure was almost 13,000 more than any other club in the league. Atlanta’s biggest crowd last season came during Matchday 1, with 65,520 watching them take on CF Montreal.

We’re set for another bumper first week of MLS action, but don’t fret if you can’t make it to any of the opening clashes. With 15 matches taking place all over North America, each and every round, there are ample opportunities for you to see the MLS stars take to the pitch.

How can I watch or stream MLS 2026 matches?

United States viewers

Since 2023, Apple TV has been the home of the MLS and broadcasts every game of the competition. You can watch the entire 2026 season live on Apple TV including Leagues Cup and the MLS Cup Playoffs, with an Apple TV subscription. All matches and exclusive MLS programming are included with an Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99 per month (or $99.99 annually). This premium, ad-free streaming service offers a 7-day free trial or can be included for 3 months for free, with the purchase of new Apple devices.

Fox Sports serves as a primary linear broadcast partner for MLS, complementing the league's global streaming partnership with Apple. They will simulcast nationally televised games, allowing fans to catch the MLS without Apple TV. Fox provides coverage of 34 regular-season games and eight playoff matches annually.

Streaming service provider Fubo boasts the Fox Sports network in its lineup, making it an ideal destination for fans. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox.

United Kingdom viewers

Like in the US, MLS matches and exclusive programming are included with an Apple TV subscription at no additional cost for UK viewers. Apple TV+ costs £9.99 per month, following a seven-day free trial, with an annual subscription available for £89.99. The service is also included in the Apple One bundle, which starts from £18.95 per month for services like Music, Arcade, and iCloud+.