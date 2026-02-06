How to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Date, time, TV channel & streaming links

Millions of cricket fans around the globe will be tuning in to watch the exhilarating crease action unfold in the Asian subcontinent over the next month or so. India and Sri Lanka will host the 10th edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup, with the hardest hitters on the planet going head-to-head against the best bowlers. It’s set to be one of the sporting highlights of the year, and you won’t have to miss a single moment of any of the forthcoming 55 matches.
T20 cricket continues to grow in popularity year in year out. The huge success of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash in Australia helped spawn numerous T20 leagues all over the world. As well as enthralling traditional cricket fans, it also enticed a whole new audience to the sport.
Individual endeavours and club honours are put to one side, but over the coming weeks, as the greatest T20 players on the planet come together with their fellow countrymen in search of national acclaim.
Sri Lanka and India have both individually hosted the T20 World Cup before, in 2012 and 2016, respectively. However, the huge cricketing nations come together as co-hosts on this occasion. Co-hosting the T20 World Cup is nothing new, of course. UAE and Oman shared the honours in 202,1 and the West Indies and the United States both staged the 2024 edition.
India, who were the inaugural T20 World Cup champions in 2007, finally got their hands on the trophy once again in 2024. They now aim to become the first ever nation to successfully defend their T20 crown and the first ever host nation to take the honours.
There will be no shortage of spectacular shots, devilish deliveries and cracking catches during the month-long tournament. Let GOAL bring you all the vital viewing information you need to know, including the full schedule details and how you can stream or watch every single match live.
When is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in venues across Sri Lanka and India from Saturday, February 7, through to Sunday, March 8. The tournament breaks down as follows:
- Group stage: February 7-20
- Super 8 stage: February 21 – March 1
- Semi-Finals: March 4 & 5
- Final: March 8
🇺🇸 How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the US
Willow TV is a dedicated cricket broadcaster, which will be showing all the Men’s T20 World Cup matches live, including all Team USA’s encounters. Here, you’ll find live and recorded match streaming, making it possible for fans to follow the action as it happens. Additionally, the platform provides detailed match analysis, commentary, and highlights, enriching the viewing experience.
One of those streaming services that will let you watch all the matches from the T20 Men’s World Cup tournament is FuboTV. Fubo is a top-quality streaming service that has Willow included in some of its packages, so it offers access to the cricket extravaganza in Asia and a whole world of different sports. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox.
🇬🇧 How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the UK
For UK viewers, Sky Sports is showing/streaming every match from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As well as being able to watch all the matches on Sky Sports, you can also stream them on NOW and the Sky Sports app. NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows:
- 12-Month Saver Membership: £27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled.
- Day Membership: £14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours
- Flexible Month Membership: £31.99 a month for 6 months - Cancel anytime.
🛜 Watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 from anywhere with a VPN
If access to T20 World Cup coverage isn't available in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.
Where are the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches taking place?
In November, the ICC announced the Indian and Sri Lankan venues that would stage matches during the T20 World Cup 2026. They are as follows:
India
- Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium
- Chennai: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium
- Kolkata: Eden Gardens
- Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium
Sri Lanka
- Colombo: NR.Premadasa Stadium
- Colombo: Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground
- Kandy: Pallekele Cricket Stadium
What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule
|Date
|Match
|Group/Stage
|Venue
|Sat, Feb 7
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Group A
|SSC, Colombo
|West Indies vs Bangladesh
|Group C
|Kolkata
|India vs USA
|Group A
|Mumbai
|Sun, Feb 8
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Group D
|Chennai
|England vs Nepal
|Group C
|Mumbai
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|Group B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Mon, Feb 9
|Bangladesh vs Italy
|Group C
|Kolkata
|Zimbabwe vs Oman
|Group B
|SSC, Colombo
|South Africa vs Canada
|Group D
|Ahmedabad
|Tue, Feb 10
|Netherlands vs Namibia
|Group A
|Delhi
|New Zealand vs UAE
|Group D
|Chennai
|Pakistan vs USA
|Group A
|SSC, Colombo
|Wed, Feb 11
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Group D
|Ahmedabad
|Australia vs Ireland
|Group B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|England vs West Indies
|Group C
|Mumbai
|Thu, Feb 12
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|Group B
|Kandy
|Nepal vs Italy
|Group C
|Mumbai
|India vs Namibia
|Group A
|New Delhi
|Fri, Feb 13
|Australia vs Zimbabwe
|Group B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Canada vs UAE
|Group D
|Delhi
|USA vs Netherlands
|Group A
|Chennai
|Sat, Feb 14
|Ireland vs Oman
|Group B
|SSC, Colombo
|England vs Bangladesh
|Group C
|Kolkata
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Group D
|Ahmedabad
|Sun, Feb 15
|West Indies vs Nepal
|Group C
|Mumbai
|USA vs Namibia
|Group A
|Chennai
|India vs Pakistan
|Group A
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Mon, Feb 16
|Afghanistan vs UAE
|Group D
|Delhi
|England vs Italy
|Group C
|Kolkata
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Group B
|Kandy
|Tue, Feb 17
|New Zealand vs Canada
|Group D
|Chennai
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|Group B
|Kandy
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|Group C
|Mumbai
|Wed, Feb 18
|South Africa vs UAE
|Group D
|Delhi
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|Group A
|SSC, Colombo
|India vs Netherlands
|Group A
|Ahmedabad
|Thu, Feb 19
|West Indies vs Italy
|Group C
|Kolkata
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|Group B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Afghanistan vs Canada
|Group D
|Chennai
|Fri, Feb 20
|Australia vs Oman
|Group B
|Kandy
|Sat, Feb 21
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Sun, Feb 22
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Kandy
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Ahmedabad
|Mon, Feb 23
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Mumbai
|Tue, Feb 24
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Kandy
|Wed, Feb 25
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Thu, Feb 26
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Ahmedabad
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Chennai
|Fri, Feb 27
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Sat, Feb 28
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Kandy
|Sun, Mar 1
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Delhi
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Kolkata
|Wed, Mar 4
|TBC
|Semi-Finals
|Kolkata/Colombo
|Mon, Mar 5
|TBC
|Semi-Finals
|Mumbai
|Thu, Mar 5
|TBC
|Semi-Finals
|Mumbai
|Sun, Mar 8
|TBC
|Final
|Ahmedabad/Colombo
Who’s playing at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?
Twenty teams are playing at the T20 World Cup 2026. They are the two tournament hosts, the top seven teams from the last T20 World Cup (2024), the three highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20 rankings (those that haven't been included already) and eight other teams determined through regional qualifiers.
Group A
- India
- Pakistan
- United States
- Netherlands
- Namibia
Group B
- Australia
- Sri Lanka
- Ireland
- Zimbabwe
- Oman
Group C
- England
- West Indies
- Nepal
- Italy
- Scotland
Group D
- New Zealand
- South Africa
- Afghanistan
- Canada
- United Arab Emirates
What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 format?
The 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five each. In the group stage, each team will play four matches against the other teams in a round-robin format.
The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 8 stage, where they will be placed into two groups of four teams each.
Teams will play three matches against the other teams in their Super 8 group, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockouts (the semi-finals and then final).