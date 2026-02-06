Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
INDIA-CRICKET-WC-T20-2024AFP
Watch T20 World Cup on Fubo in the USWatch T20 World Cup on Sky Sports in the UK
Rob Norcup

How to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Date, time, TV channel & streaming links

All you need to know about the cricketing extravaganza taking place in Asia.

Millions of cricket fans around the globe will be tuning in to watch the exhilarating crease action unfold in the Asian subcontinent over the next month or so. India and Sri Lanka will host the 10th edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup, with the hardest hitters on the planet going head-to-head against the best bowlers. It’s set to be one of the sporting highlights of the year, and you won’t have to miss a single moment of any of the forthcoming 55 matches.

Watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on FuboSign up now

T20 cricket continues to grow in popularity year in year out. The huge success of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash in Australia helped spawn numerous T20 leagues all over the world. As well as enthralling traditional cricket fans, it also enticed a whole new audience to the sport.

Individual endeavours and club honours are put to one side, but over the coming weeks, as the greatest T20 players on the planet come together with their fellow countrymen in search of national acclaim.

Watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sky Sports in the UKSign up now 

Sri Lanka and India have both individually hosted the T20 World Cup before, in 2012 and 2016, respectively. However, the huge cricketing nations come together as co-hosts on this occasion. Co-hosting the T20 World Cup is nothing new, of course. UAE and Oman shared the honours in 202,1 and the West Indies and the United States both staged the 2024 edition.

India, who were the inaugural T20 World Cup champions in 2007, finally got their hands on the trophy once again in 2024. They now aim to become the first ever nation to successfully defend their T20 crown and the first ever host nation to take the honours.

There will be no shortage of spectacular shots, devilish deliveries and cracking catches during the month-long tournament. Let GOAL bring you all the vital viewing information you need to know, including the full schedule details and how you can stream or watch every single match live.

When is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in venues across Sri Lanka and India from Saturday, February 7, through to Sunday, March 8. The tournament breaks down as follows:

  • Group stage: February 7-20
  • Super 8 stage: February 21 – March 1
  • Semi-Finals: March 4 & 5
  • Final: March 8

🇺🇸 How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the US

Willow TV is a dedicated cricket broadcaster, which will be showing all the Men’s T20 World Cup matches live, including all Team USA’s encounters. Here, you’ll find live and recorded match streaming, making it possible for fans to follow the action as it happens. Additionally, the platform provides detailed match analysis, commentary, and highlights, enriching the viewing experience.

One of those streaming services that will let you watch all the matches from the T20 Men’s World Cup tournament is FuboTV. Fubo is a top-quality streaming service that has Willow included in some of its packages, so it offers access to the cricket extravaganza in Asia and a whole world of different sports. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox.

Watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on FuboSign up now

🇬🇧 How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the UK

For UK viewers, Sky Sports is showing/streaming every match from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As well as being able to watch all the matches on Sky Sports, you can also stream them on NOW and the Sky Sports app. NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows:

  • 12-Month Saver Membership: £27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled.
  • Day Membership: £14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours
  • Flexible Month Membership: £31.99 a month for 6 months - Cancel anytime.

Watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sky Sports in the UKSign up now 

🛜 Watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 from anywhere with a VPN

If access to T20 World Cup coverage isn't available in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Bypass geo-restrictions with a VPNGet Nord

Where are the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches taking place?

In November, the ICC announced the Indian and Sri Lankan venues that would stage matches during the T20 World Cup 2026. They are as follows:

India

  • Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium
  • Chennai: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
  • Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium
  • Kolkata: Eden Gardens
  • Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium

Sri Lanka

  • Colombo: NR.Premadasa Stadium
  • Colombo: Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground
  • Kandy: Pallekele Cricket Stadium

What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

DateMatchGroup/Stage Venue
Sat, Feb 7 Pakistan vs Netherlands Group A SSC, Colombo 
 West Indies vs Bangladesh Group C Kolkata 
 India vs USA Group A Mumbai 
Sun, Feb 8 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Group D Chennai 
 England vs Nepal Group C Mumbai 
 Sri Lanka vs Ireland Group B Premadasa, Colombo 
Mon, Feb 9 Bangladesh vs Italy Group C Kolkata 
 Zimbabwe vs Oman Group B SSC, Colombo 
 South Africa vs Canada Group D Ahmedabad 
Tue, Feb 10 Netherlands vs Namibia Group A Delhi 
 New Zealand vs UAE Group D Chennai 
 Pakistan vs USA Group ASSC, Colombo 
Wed, Feb 11 South Africa vs Afghanistan Group D Ahmedabad 
 Australia vs Ireland Group B Premadasa, Colombo 
 England vs West Indies Group C Mumbai 
Thu, Feb 12Sri Lanka vs Oman Group BKandy
 Nepal vs ItalyGroup CMumbai
 India vs NamibiaGroup ANew Delhi
Fri, Feb 13Australia vs ZimbabweGroup BPremadasa, Colombo
 Canada vs UAEGroup DDelhi
 USA vs Netherlands Group AChennai
Sat, Feb 14Ireland vs OmanGroup BSSC, Colombo
 England vs BangladeshGroup CKolkata
 New Zealand vs South AfricaGroup DAhmedabad
Sun, Feb 15West Indies vs NepalGroup CMumbai
 USA vs NamibiaGroup AChennai
 India vs PakistanGroup APremadasa, Colombo
Mon, Feb 16Afghanistan vs UAEGroup DDelhi
 England vs ItalyGroup CKolkata
 Australia vs Sri LankaGroup BKandy
Tue, Feb 17New Zealand vs CanadaGroup DChennai
 Ireland vs ZimbabweGroup BKandy
 Bangladesh vs NepalGroup CMumbai
Wed, Feb 18South Africa vs UAEGroup DDelhi
 Pakistan vs NamibiaGroup ASSC, Colombo
 India vs NetherlandsGroup AAhmedabad
Thu, Feb 19West Indies vs ItalyGroup CKolkata
 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Group BPremadasa, Colombo
 Afghanistan vs Canada Group DChennai
Fri, Feb 20Australia vs OmanGroup BKandy
Sat, Feb 21TBCSuper EightPremadasa, Colombo
Sun, Feb 22TBCSuper EightKandy
 TBCSuper EightAhmedabad
Mon, Feb 23TBCSuper EightMumbai
Tue, Feb 24TBCSuper EightKandy
Wed, Feb 25TBCSuper EightPremadasa, Colombo
Thu, Feb 26TBCSuper EightAhmedabad
 TBCSuper EightChennai
Fri, Feb 27TBCSuper EightPremadasa, Colombo
Sat, Feb 28TBCSuper EightKandy
Sun, Mar 1TBCSuper EightDelhi
 TBCSuper EightKolkata
Wed, Mar 4TBCSemi-FinalsKolkata/Colombo
Mon, Mar 5TBCSemi-FinalsMumbai
Thu, Mar 5TBCSemi-FinalsMumbai
Sun, Mar 8TBCFinalAhmedabad/Colombo 

Who’s playing at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?

Twenty teams are playing at the T20 World Cup 2026. They are the two tournament hosts, the top seven teams from the last T20 World Cup (2024), the three highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20 rankings (those that haven't been included already) and eight other teams determined through regional qualifiers.

Group A

  • India
  • Pakistan
  • United States
  • Netherlands
  • Namibia

Group B

  • Australia
  • Sri Lanka
  • Ireland
  • Zimbabwe
  • Oman

Group C

  • England
  • West Indies
  • Nepal
  • Italy
  • Scotland

Group D

  • New Zealand
  • South Africa
  • Afghanistan
  • Canada
  • United Arab Emirates

What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 format?

The 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five each. In the group stage, each team will play four matches against the other teams in a round-robin format. 

The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 8 stage, where they will be placed into two groups of four teams each. 

Teams will play three matches against the other teams in their Super 8 group, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockouts (the semi-finals and then final).

Watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on FuboSign up now

Frequently asked questions

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in venues across Sri Lanka and India from Saturday, February 7, through to Sunday, March 8. The tournament breaks down as follows:

Group stage: February 7-20
Super 8 stage: February 21 – March 1
Semi Finals: March 4 & 5
Final: March 8

These are all the previous winners of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

YearWinnerRunner-up
2024IndiaSouth Africa
2022England             Pakistan
2021AustraliaNew Zealand
2016West IndiesEngland
2014Sri LankaIndia
2012West IndiesSri Lanka
2010EnglandAustralia
2009PakistanSri Lanka
2007IndiaPakistan

Only these 4 men have scored over 1000 runs at in T20 World Cup history:

Virat Kohli - 1292 runs
Rohit Sharma - 1220 runs
Mahela Jayawardene - 1016 runs
Jos Buttler - 1013 runs

England’s Jos Buttler is the only one of those four in the current 2026 T20 World Cup squads. So, he’ll be aiming to rack up more runs and could move to the top of the pile.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0