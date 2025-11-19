How to get Manchester City Champions League 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & more

Manchester City fans have become accustomed to their side racking up titles and trinkets, and they’ll be hopeful of adding to the bulging trophy cabinet at the Etihad Stadium this season. You can join them in their glory hunt by booking match tickets today.

It's set to be a thrilling second half of the season for Manchester City, especially in Europe. Why not enjoy the ride with them? Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need ahead of Manchester City’s upcoming Champions League matches, including how you can buy tickets and how much they will cost.

Manchester City’s upcoming Champions League fixtures?

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Tickets Tue, Jan 20 Bodø/Glimt vs Manchester City (5.45pm) Aspmyra Stadion (Bodø) Tickets Wed, Jan 28 Manchester City vs Galatasaray (8pm) Etihad Stadium (Manchester) Tickets

What to expect from Manchester City in Champions League?

Compared to previous years, the last campaign proved to be fairly low-key for Pep’s posse, as they only got their hands on silverware when beating arch-rivals, Manchester United, at Wembley, to take home the Community Shield. The rather barren year will only increase their determination and desire to go in search of further success this time around.

One of Manchester City’s main goals, of course, will be to sit on the European throne once more. They were memorably crowned Champions League kings for the first ever time back in 2023. That triumph three seasons ago also topped off a remarkable period for the Sky Blues, which saw them clinch a historic continental treble.

It's been so far so good for Manchester City on the European front this term, and they sit in 4th spot in the Champions League standings with two Matchdays left to play. A setback against Bayer Leverkusen in Matchday 4 may have been a low point, but there have been plenty of highs. They produced impressive home wins over Napoli and Borussia Dortmund and stunned Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, coming from a goal behind to claim a famous 2-1 victory.

How to buy Manchester City Champions League tickets

Manchester City tickets rarely go on general sale. The Cityzens have a dedicated fanbase, and the Etihad sells out quickly. For Premier League matches, 46,000 seats in a 53,400-capacity stadium are already taken by season ticket holders. In all likelihood, you will need a Manchester City membership (Matchday Member) to be able to buy tickets through the club for these matches. Exceptions may come for matches during the league phase of the Champions League or ones in either the FA Cup or Carabao Cup, though, when there tends to be less demand. However, there are no guarantees, and availability will fluctuate.

While the official club portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Manchester City tickets, those looking to attend a Champions League match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are Manchester City Champions League tickets?

Tickets for the away game in Norway against Bodo/Glimt were made available in mid-December for Manchester City club members, priced at £25.50.

If you are buying Champions League tickets directly from the club for matches at the Etihad Stadium, the adult price ranges from £25 (Family Stand Level 0 and South Stand Levels 0 & 3) to £50 (premium non-hospitality seating in the 93:20 section). Pricing also varies for concessionary tickets, with Over 65s and 18-21-year-olds paying between £22 and £37, while Under 18s can get in for as little as £10 in the Family Stand or as much as £25 in the 93:20 section.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from £95.

What Manchester City hospitality packages are available for Champions League matches?

Manchester City hospitality packages are also a great way for non-members to secure match seats. They tend to sell out slower than tickets on the primary and secondary markets, so can be a good choice when other options are limited.

Here we take a look at a selection of the hospitality packages available for Manchester City matches at the Etihad Stadium:

The Mancunian (from £390)

A dose of Manchester culture with live music and local decor. You get a brasserie-inspired menu and drinks available for purchase on the day or through pre-booked packages.

The Tunnel Club (from £570)

(The Tunnel Club Premier – from £870)

Behind-the-scenes access, so you can greet the MCFC squad as they arrive. There’s also a contemporary seasonal menu, inclusive drinks, and executive padded seating. Added touches include live in-suite interviews, DJ entertainment, and an in-suite quiz with prizes.

Backstage (from £1,140)

An upgrade on the 'Tunnel Club' experience. Go backstage and see first-hand all the build-up on a matchday, including a private talk from a member of Pep’s first team operations and a behind-the-scenes stadium tour with a Club Legend.

History of the Etihad Stadium

The City of Manchester Stadium, currently known as the Etihad Stadium for sponsorship reasons, has been the home ground of Manchester City since 2003. It had been officially opened a year earlier, as it was the main focal point for the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

It has a current capacity of 53,600, making it the 7th-largest football stadium in England and 11th-largest in the United Kingdom. As well as principally hosting Manchester City matches, the Etihad has also staged the 2008 UEFA Cup final, England football internationals, rugby league matches, boxing bouts, England rugby union internationals and music concerts.