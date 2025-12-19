When is Jake Paul’s next fight? How to watch and stream Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul, the king of self-promotion (well, his brother, Logan, of WWE fame, may argue that fact), returns to the boxing ring this December. He had been due to clash with Gervonta Davis last month, but with a civil lawsuit filed against the current unbeaten WBA lightweight champion, the scheduled bout was cancelled. Others would have decided to put their feet up for the festive period, but not Jake Paul. Instead, he decided to call out an even bigger name and more dangerous opponent, in the shape of former Olympic gold medallist and two-time world heavyweight champ, Anthony Joshua.

The forthcoming boxing extravaganza, which is taking place in Florida, may be controversial, but you know you’ll be watching like the rest of us. Let GOAL set the scene and give you all the viewing information you need.

It will be a huge step up for ‘Problem Child’, who has previously only fought MMA fighters and other social media stars. He is taking part in his 14th professional bout as he goes gunning for his biggest boxing scalp. He’s compiled an impressive 12-1 record since first embarking on a career in the sport in 2018 and is currently on a six-fight winning streak. The famous YouTuber had shown his punch power in earlier bouts, stopping three opponents in a row within eight months (2023-2024), two of those wins coming within the opening round. However, in his latest encounters with former ring legends, Mike Tyson (November 2024) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (June 2025), he had to rely more on endurance, as he claimed unanimous decision victories on both occasions.

Anthony Joshua, now 36 years of age, may have slid down the heavyweight rankings and not fought since September 2024, but he remains one of boxing’s biggest stars and most potent punchers, and although he won’t admit it, Jake Paul knows he’s taking on a very fearsome opponent.

Joshua had the world at his feet back in 2018 after claiming a stoppage win over Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium, which saw him retain all his belts and extend his pro-record to 22-0. However, along came Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019 at Madison Square Garden, and AJ’s world turned upside down. Joshua may have avenged that loss a year later, but the Ruiz loss had exposed cracks that couldn’t be rectified. The Watford man would lose twice to Oleksandr Usyk (2021 & 2022) and get KO’ed by Daniel Dubois after just 5 rounds (2024), and he hasn’t been seen in the ring since.

Let GOAL assist you with all the crucial pre-fight info you require for Jake Paul's next boxing bout, including the tale of the tape, where the event is taking place and how you can watch the boxing bonanza.

When is Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua?

Date Friday, December 19 Location Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida Start time The Netflix show starts at 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Saturday) Main event ring walks 11pm ET / 4am GMT (Saturday)

The Kaseya Center is a multi-purpose arena in Miami, Florida. It opened in 1999 and was originally named the American Airlines Arena until 2021. Since April 2023, the naming rights to the venue have been owned by Kaseya under a 17-year, $117.4 million agreement. The arena has been home to the NBA's Miami Heat since 2000 and has a capacity of approximately 20,000.

Aside from basketball, the Miami arena has hosted multiple sporting and musical events. Four major WWE pay-per-view events have been held at the arena, including the 2006 Royal Rumble and 2013 WWE Hell in a Cell. Numerous world artists have played concerts there, such as Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Madonna.

In 2003, the arena hosted its first UFC event in Florida, UFC 42: Sudden Impact. UFC returned to the arena after a 20-year gap in April 2023, for UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2. In April this year, the venue staged UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes. While boxing events have been few and far between at the Kaseya Center, Floyd Mayweather Jr did feature there in 2005. He beat Henry Bruseles in Miami prior to winning the WBC super lightweight belt against Arturo Gatti.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua won’t be available to watch on TV but will be streamed globally on Netflix.

Country Netflix Basic cost / Monthly Netflix Standard cost / Monthly Netflix Premium cost / Monthly USA $7.99 $17.99 $24.99 UK £5.99 £12.99 £18.99 India Rs 199 Rs 499 Rs 649 Australia AU $7.99 AU $16.99 AU $22.99 Germany €4.99 €13.99 €19.99 Mexico $139 MXN $219 MXN $299 MXN Japan ¥890 ¥1590 ¥2290 Spain €6.99 €13.99 €19.99 France €7.99 €14.99 €21.99

Watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua from anywhere with a VPN

If the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua bout and card aren't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

What is Jake Paul’s Professional Boxing record

Date Opponent Record (w-l-d) Location Result (rounds) Jun 28, 2025 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 12-1-0 Anaheim, USA Won-UD (10/10) Nov 15, 2024 Mike Tyson 11-1-0 Arlington, USA Won-UD (8/8 - 2min rounds) Jul 20, 2024 Mike Perry 10-1-0 Tampa, USA Won-TKO (6/8) Mar 2, 2024 Ryan Bourland 9-1-0 San Juan, Puerto Rico Won-TKO (1/8) Dec 15, 2023 Andre August 8-1-0 Orlando, USA Won-KO (1/8) Aug 5, 2023 Nate Diaz 7-1-0 Dallas, USA Won-UD (10/10) Feb 26, 2023 Tommy Fury 6-1-0 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia Lost-SD (8/8) Oct 29, 2022 Anderson Silva 6-0-0 Glendale, USA Won-UD (8/8) Dec 18, 2021 Tyron Woodley 5-0-0 Tampa, USA Won-KO (6/8) Aug 29, 2021 Tyron Woodley 4-0-0 Ohio, USA Won-SD (8/8) Apr 17, 2021 Ben Askren 3-0-0 Atlanta, USA Won-TKO (1/8) Nov 28, 2020 Nate Robinson 2-0-0 Los Angeles, USA Won-KO (2/6) Jan 30, 2020 AnEsonGib 1-0-0 Miami, USA Won-TKO (1/6)

How to buy Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua tickets

Demand for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua tickets is high, but seats are still available via the Kaseya Center site. This is the safest way for fans to purchase tickets, but those eager to go to Miami may also wish to consider secondary resale sites, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets. Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua tickets on StubHub are currently available from $81.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight Card

Weight class Fight Heavyweight Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Women’s Super featherweight (IBF & WBO titles) Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin Women’s Bantamweight (IBF, WBC, WBO titles) Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle Minimumweight Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos Welterweight Avious Griffin vs Justin Cardona

Jake Paul professional boxing stats

Age: 28

28 Height: 6′ 1″ / 185cm

6′ 1″ / 185cm Reach: 76″ / 193cm

76″ / 193cm Total fights: 13

13 Record: 12-1-0

12-1-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 58

Anthony Joshua professional boxing stats