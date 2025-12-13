How to watch and live stream Liverpool vs Brighton as Arne Slot makes decision on Mohamed Salah

Here is where to find Liverpool vs Brighton live in English language speaking markets. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch.

Country / Region Broadcaster Australia Stan Sport Africa SuperSport Canada DAZN Hong Kong NOW New Zealand Sky Sport USA Peacock

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

The decision on Salah is one that could define the future of coach Arne Slot. Having lifted the Premier League title in May, Slot now faces mounting pressure after a challenging run of results. Bookmakers have even placed him as the favorite for the next Premier League coach to be sacked. Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler will recognise that Liverpool's confidence is fragile and will be impressing on his side to come out of the blocks early. The two teams go into today level on 23 points with only the Seagulls' superior goal difference separating them in the table.

Liverpool vs Brighton kick-off time

The Premier League game between Liverpool and Brighton will kick off at 3:00 pm local time. In the United States, this means a start time of 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time / 7:00 am Pacific Standard Time.

Liverpool team news

Cody Gakpo is out injured meaning Isak and Ekitike are likely to line-up alongside one another again.

Brighton team news

Kaoru Mitoma is a major doubt and veteran James Milner, who is sure to be desperate to play against his former club at Anfield again, is also struggling for fitness.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links