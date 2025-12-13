This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoBrighton
Neil Bennett

How to watch and live stream Liverpool vs Brighton as Arne Slot makes decision on Mohamed Salah

Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion face one another in Premier League action today - here's everything you need to know about the game.

Here is where to find Liverpool vs Brighton live in English language speaking markets. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
AustraliaStan Sport
AfricaSuperSport
CanadaDAZN
Hong KongNOW
New ZealandSky Sport
USAPeacock

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Brighton lineups

LiverpoolHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBHA
1
A. Becker
5
I. Konate
4
C
V. van Dijk
2
J. Gomez
6
M. Kerkez
10
A. Mac Allister
7
F. Wirtz
38
R. Gravenberch
17
C. Jones
8
D. Szoboszlai
22
H. Ekitike
1
B. Verbruggen
24
F. Kadioglu
27
M. Wieffer
5
C
L. Dunk
6
J. van Hecke
8
B. Gruda
25
D. Gomez
13
J. Hinshelwood
11
Y. Minteh
17
C. Baleba
10
G. Rutter

4-2-3-1

BHAAway team crest

LIV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

BHA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

The decision on Salah is one that could define the future of coach Arne Slot. Having lifted the Premier League title in May, Slot now faces mounting pressure after a challenging run of results. Bookmakers have even placed him as the favorite for the next Premier League coach to be sacked. Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler will recognise that Liverpool's confidence is fragile and will be impressing on his side to come out of the blocks early. The two teams go into today level on 23 points with only the Seagulls' superior goal difference separating them in the table. 

Liverpool vs Brighton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Anfield

The Premier League game between Liverpool and Brighton will kick off at 3:00 pm local time. In the United States, this means a start time of 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time / 7:00 am Pacific Standard Time.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Brighton crest
Brighton
BHA

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool team news

Cody Gakpo is out injured meaning Isak and Ekitike are likely to line-up alongside one another again.

Brighton team news

Kaoru Mitoma is a major doubt and veteran James Milner, who is sure to be desperate to play against his former club at Anfield again, is also struggling for fitness. 

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 5 matches

BHA

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

11

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

