Lille - Marseille: TV broadcast and free-to-air, streaming and probable line-ups

It's the most promising fixture of the early season. On Friday, 5 December at 15:00 EST, the Stade Pierre-Mauroy will host an explosive clash between LOSC and Olympique de Marseille, two of the league's best attacking sides. But beyond the goals, this match has a special significance for one man: Timothy Weah. The American international returns to the North wearing the Olympique shirt, with "a lot of energy and desire" to challenge the club that launched his career in Ligue 1.

Two scoring machines square up

The figures are staggering. With 35 and 28 goals scored respectively, Marseille and Lille are the most prolific teams in France. Even PSG and the leaders, Lens, have not done as well. Buoyed by the unstoppable Mason Greenwood (the league's top scorer) and the decisive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, OM has scored at least one goal in each of its last five away games. Lille, meanwhile, led by the revelation Hamza Igamane, has scored in its last six games in all competitions. The fireworks are sure to fly.

OM must learn to finish the job

While the attack is on fire, Marseille's defence is causing concern with its nervousness in the final moments. The draw conceded against Toulouse (2-2) in stoppage time left a bitter taste in Roberto De Zerbi's mouth, frustrated by his team's lack of control. "We lost two points and the top spot in the table. It bothers me," fumed the Italian coach. To have any hope of winning in the north, OM will need to show more character over the full 90 minutes.

Lille, solid at home but weakened

For Lille, the challenge is to get back on the podium. Bolstered by their solid home form (39 points this season, with only OM doing better with 42 points), Les Dogues want to take advantage of this clash to catch up with their opponents. But Bruno Génésio will have to cope with some notable absences, particularly in defence, and the suspension of midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. It will be a tough challenge against Marseille's attacking fury.

Team information and line-ups

Information about the Lille team

LOSC heads into this clash with OM with several major uncertainties. Olivier Giroud and Aissa Mandi remain doubtful after missing training this week, while Bruno Genesio will be without Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is suspended after receiving a red card against Le Havre. Ousmane Touré remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture, and goalkeeper Marc-Aurèle Caillard is still out with an elbow injury.

On the other hand, Hamza Igamane is on a roll: his decisive goal in the final minutes earned the Dogues three precious points despite being a man down, confirming his rise to prominence. Berke Özer, who made six saves in the last game, is expected to be in goal again after recording his fourth clean sheet of the season.

OM team news

Marseille are likely to be without several key players in Lille. Facundo Medina (ankle), Amine Gouiri (back) and Hamed Junior Traoré (thigh) remain unavailable, while Michael Murillo is just returning from injury and may not start. In this context, Roberto De Zerbi will field his most competitive starting eleven, with one question mark remaining in midfield: who will partner Höjbjerg and Vermeeren? O'Riley, Nadir, Bakola and Gomes are all possible options depending on the game plan. Up front, there are no surprises: Greenwood, Paixão and Aubameyang will form the attacking trio. In defence, RDZ will have to choose between Pavard, Aguerd and Balerdi, with only two places available in the centre.

