How to get Super Bowl LX 2026 tickets: Feb 8 information, Levi’s Stadium, predictions & more

Following 272 regular-season games and 12 pulsating playoff encounters, just two teams will be left dreaming of Super Bowl glory at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, staging Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026. It will be the second Super Bowl played at the ‘Field of Jeans’, although it will be the 14th time that California has staged the NFL’s curtain-closer.

It's not all about the game itself; the Bay Area will host a highly anticipated slate of events that make up Super Bowl Week, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, and Super Bowl Opening Night. Numerous events are expected to take place across the Bay Area, with limitless opportunities for visitors to have memorable experiences leading up to the game. If you’re already fantasising about heading to the Golden State to soak up all the Super Bowl razzmatazz in person, then let GOAL show you how you could bag an NFL ticket to the magical occasion.

So, how can you get tickets to the end-of-season showcase event in California? Let GOAL guide you through where to buy Super Bowl LX tickets and how much they cost.

How to get Super Bowl 2026 tickets

Super Bowl tickets are always hard to come by, the main reason being that it’s the one game where the NFL accounts for every single ticket sold.

Ticket sales are split in various ways. A percentage is given to the two participating teams’ fans, while all other teams in the league also receive a share. The NFL does require that each Super Bowl playing team set aside at least 35% of its allotment for fans.

Supporters can also enter a prize draw for the tickets, with the winners having the option to buy tickets at face value.

As mentioned, the 30 teams that aren't playing in the game also get their ticket cut. The host, this time around, is San Francisco, which gets the biggest allotment of 5%. The rest of the Super Bowl tickets are kept by the NFL itself, with the league in control of 25% of the total allotment. A cut of that percentage is taken by the league office, while some is also given to the Super Bowl Host Committee. Of the remaining tickets, a large number go to On Location Experiences.

Here's the full percentage breakdown for where Super Bowl tickets have gone recently:

NFL : 25.2% of tickets

: 25.2% of tickets Super Bowl participating teams : 35% of tickets

: 35% of tickets Host team : 5% of tickets to the team whose stadium is being used

: 5% of tickets to the team whose stadium is being used 29 other NFL teams: 1.2% each of tickets (34.8% total)

It's also worth keeping an eye on the secondary market over the coming months, as we get closer to the Super Bowl, if you want to cement your place at the end-of-season grand finale. While prices may be higher at times on sites such as StubHub, it may give you peace of mind to know you’ll be going to the big party in Santa Clara.

How to get NFL tickets?

With the NFL preseason due to start imminently on August 1 and the official first regular game of the season starting on September 8, you may be wondering what your best chances are to grab NFL tickets and see your favourite teams live this year.

Tickets for the 2025 season in the US are available now and can be purchased for each team on the Ticketmaster website, with differing values depending on which team you're looking to watch. If you're looking to buy a new season ticket, you'll have to go directly through the team's official website to register and purchase.

Didn't manage to snap up for your team? Keep your eyes peeled on secondary ticket websites like StubHub for your chance to get a seat at an NFL event. And, if you're buying through a third party, make sure to double-check all terms and conditions surrounding second-hand tickets on the official NFL website.

How much are Super Bowl 2026 tickets?

Tickets for the Super Bowl have started at around $5,000 and risen to $35,000 per seat in recent times. Some are picked up at face value from $1000 upwards, but those are very few and far between and you’ll expect to pay a lot more, especially when many are incorporated within hospitality packages. Ticket packages sold directly by the NFL started at roughly $6,700 per person and include amenities along with the seat, like access to tailgate parties, meet-and-greets with football stars, and free food and drinks.

While official ticket prices for Super Bowl 2026 have yet to be announced, fans can expect pricing to follow a similar structure to past Super Bowl events. The demand for tickets is always sky-high, and with the game being held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, seats will be in extremely high demand. Below is an estimated price range based on previous Super Bowls:

VIP Sideline Seats : $7,000 - $20,000

: $7,000 - $20,000 Club Level Seats : $5,000 - $10,000

: $5,000 - $10,000 Lower Bowl Premium : $4,000 - $7,000

: $4,000 - $7,000 Upper Bowl Prime : $2,500 - $4,500

: $2,500 - $4,500 General Admission: $1,500 - $3,000

Super Bowl tickets are known to sell out quickly, no matter the size and location of the venue involved. Premium and lower bowl seats are often the first to go. Fans looking to secure their spot for Super Bowl LX are encouraged to stay updated on official ticket release announcements and act fast once sales open, and also check out prices and availability on secondary sellers, such as StubHub.

When do Super Bowl 2026 tickets go on sale?

The official Super Bowl 2026 ticket sale hasn't opened yet, but typically, sales will go live in late January and early February, right after the AFC and NFC Championship games conclude. Then, you can expect the tickets to be released on official platforms and through second-hand resale.

If you're looking for hospitality and premium packages for the Super Bowl, these will come on sale earlier, so you may be luckier if you want to secure tickets as early as possible. Join the waitlist for hospitality and premium retailers to grab the chance at Super Bowl tickets early.

What to expect from the Super Bowl 2026?

The only previous time the epic sporting event was held at Levi’s Stadium was back in 2016 for the landmark Super Bowl 50, which was played on February 7, 2016, between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers. In one of the most defensive matchups in Super Bowl history, the Broncos took an early lead that they never lost, and ran out 24-10 winners. Denver linebacker Von Miller was named Super Bowl MVP and this was also the final game of Peyton Manning's career. The Broncos' star quarterback, who also won Super Bowl XLI with Indianapolis, announced his retirement a month after helping Denver lift the trophy for a third time at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos have not appeared in a Super Bowl since.

The Super Bowl returns to its roots in 2026 as the first ever edition was played on Californian soil on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Unfortunately for Lamar Hunt and his Kansas City Chiefs, they would be beaten 35-10 by the Green Bay Packers. The Packers would defend their crown the following year, led by the legendary Vince Lombardi, who the Super Bowl trophy is now named after. All games since 1971's Super Bowl V have been played between the best team from each of the two conferences, with the AFC and NFC tied at 27 wins apiece. In terms of successful teams, the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain the all-time best Super Bowl outfits with six wins each.

Where is Super Bowl 2026 being held?

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is hosting Super Bowl 2026. The stadium, which only opened in 2014, is located just west of the much larger city of San Jose, in the San Francisco Bay Area, and is home to the San Francisco 49ers. It boasts a capacity of 68,500. It will be the second Super Bowl held there (third overall for the San Fran Bay Area), with the first coming exactly a decade ago.

Aside from American football, Levi’s Stadium famously staged WWE's WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 and has also had numerous world musical stars perform concerts there. Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Beyonce, The Rolling Stones, The Weeknd, and Ed Sheeran, to name just a handful.

Where can I watch Super Bowl 2026?

Super Bowl LX is scheduled to be televised by NBC in the United States. It will be the third Super Bowl to be broadcast as part of the 11-year NFL television contract, which allows a four-year rotation between CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC/ESPN. The game will be streamed live on Peacock, NFL+, and fuboTV.

In the UK, the Super Bowl is expected to be broadcast on various channels once again. Fans can watch the action on either Sky Sports (NOW TV), ITV (ITVX), or NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

Where to stay in Santa Clara for Super Bowl 2026

If you're travelling to Santa Clara in California for Super Bowl LX, you can find places to stay in and around the San Francisco Bay Area using the interactive map below.

Where does the name 'Super Bowl' come from?

It has been suggested that the term ‘Super Bowl’ was first used in the mid-1960s by the then-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Hunt, who stated that the name was likely prominent in his mind because his children had been playing with a Super Ball toy.

The term ‘bowl’ itself originated from the Rose Bowl stadium, which was the site of the first postseason college football games earlier in the 20th century. It took its bowl-shaped design from the Yale Bowl, which was the prototype for many football stadiums in the United States.

Super Bowl 2026: What you need to know

Super Bowl LX will be one of the most in-demand sporting events, not just of the year, but in history, with lottery success the cheapest way to get a ticket.

With options so limited, however, fans may be best to turn to secondary resale sites like StubHub as they look to pick up a seat and catch a thrilling climax to the NFL season.